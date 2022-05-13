ELECTION 2022 — 42nd District: Keith Denning Receives Unanimous Democratic Endorsement for New 42nd House District

This spring before campaign season starts in earnest, GOOD Morning Wilton will run election stories and submissions from candidates on Fridays. Materials can be submitted via email to editor@goodmorningwilton.com or through the “Submit a Story” link on every webpage at GOODMorningWilton.com.

The following information was submitted in a press release.

Keith Denning, a practicing RN and certified anesthetist, was unanimously endorsed by the Democratic State House Convention to be the party’s candidate to run for the new 42nd State Representative District, made up of Wilton and parts of New Canaan and Ridgefield.

With Roe v. Wade at risk, Denning is running on a platform that’s focused on protecting reproductive rights, maintaining local control, and making Connecticut more affordable.

“Women’s rights are under attack. If we want Connecticut to be a firewall against fundamentalism, Democrats must work harder than we’ve ever worked before. To me, this is a simple issue: we must protect the right to choose no matter what,” said Denning.

Denning was nominated by Wilton Selectman Ross Tartell.

“Keith is a healthcare provider himself, so this fight is personal,” said Tartell. “I’ve met few people as caring and compassionate as Keith, so when he sees so many put at risk, he’s going to be the first one to stand up. He’s a regular guy who has taken this as an opportunity to serve others. I’m proud to support him.”