ELECTION 2022 — 4th Congressional District: Dems Nominate Himes to Run Again; Stevenson Tapped by GOP but Goldstein Vows to Primary

Himes Accepts Unanimous Nomination to Represent Connecticut’s Fourth District in Congress

Congressman Jim Himes accepted the unanimous endorsement to be the Democratic nominee for CT’s Fourth Congressional District at Brien McMahon School in Norwalk. Himes was nominated by Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons and seconded by Rep. Christopher Rosario of Bridgeport.

“I’m honored to have earned the nomination for another term in Congress and I’m energized about the work ahead. We need to move forward, not backward — our children are worth it, our country is worth it, our democracy is worth it, and we know this country is going to move forward,” said Himes. “I look forward to fighting every day to support our families and small businesses, to championing legislation that protects a woman’s right to choose, to improving infrastructure and making Southwest Connecticut the very best place it can be.”

The Fourth Congressional District is comprised of 17 towns: Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Oxford, Redding, Ridgefield, Shelton, Stamford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport, and Wilton. Himes will appear on the ballot on Row A, on Nov. 8.

Stevenson Earns GOP Nomination to Challenge Himes

Former Darien First Selectwoman Jayme Stevenson won the nomination to be the Republican candidate for CT’s Fourth Congressional District in a “resounding endorsement” at the recent nominating convention. Her campaign said Stevenson won 156 of the 174 delegate votes.

According to a press release from her campaign, Stevenson was nominated by Darien Selectwoman Marcy Minnick, who said the candidate “‘has grit and grace,’ and is the ‘clear choice’ to retire Jim Himes.”

Her nomination was seconded by Norwalk’s former State Rep. Larry Cafero, who said, “God knows it is time for a change,” and cited Stevenson’s “compassion, caring, common sense and competence.”

According to the press release, Stevenson accepted the nomination and told the convention, “We must come together in our common bond as principled Republicans to wrest the reins of power from the hands of progressive elites like Jim Himes and give it back to the people where it belongs.”

Goldstein Plans to Primary for GOP Ballot Spot

Although he received 18 votes, it wasn’t enough to hit the 15% threshold to automatically earn a primary challenge in the 4th Congressional District GOP race, so Greenwich resident Dr. Michael Goldstein announced he’s going to seek signatures in order to earn a spot on the Republican primary ballot anyway.

In a press release, Goldstein said, “This is a country by the people and for the people and I represent the people of the 4th District. I know that I am the best candidate to defeat Jim Himes given my medical, legal and professional experience which is needed in Washington now more than ever. The road does not end here my friends. It just begins and it begins now.”