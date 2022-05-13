ELECTION 2022: Boucher Affirms Pro-Choice Stance

This spring before campaign season starts in earnest, GOOD Morning Wilton will run election stories and submissions from candidates on Fridays. Materials can be submitted via email to editor@goodmorningwilton.com or through the “Submit a Story” link on every webpage at GOODMorningWilton.com.

The following information was submitted as a press release.

Toni Boucher, who is the Republican candidate running for the State Senate’s 26th District seat, issued a statement reaffirming her pro-choice position.

“The leaked Supreme Court opinion doesn’t change anything in Connecticut; a woman’s right to choose is fully protected under state law that has been in place since the 1970s.

“No matter the outcome of the Supreme court decision on Roe V Wade (and the outcome is yet to be decided), our state protects the right to choose because both sides of the aisle have voted to do this. It has been codified and I have been on the record for over 20 years as a pro-choice, pro-women’s rights legislator and will continue to be one if returned to office on Nov. 8, 2022.

“I feel strongly that we should respect all sides of this very personal issue and not criticize or demean those with different and strongly held beliefs and positions. We need civility in our public discourse. Free expression is a pillar of our democracy. It is one of the reasons I am running for office this year along with protecting our schools and zoning and supporting law enforcement. I know we can be better.”