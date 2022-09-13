ELECTION 2022 Candidate Op-Ed: “False Narrative on School Regionalization and State-Enforced Zoning Mandates” — Fearmongering vs. Facts [SPONSORED POST]

The following candidate op-ed is a sponsored post. GMW has published election coverage guidelines and policies, including a schedule for election-related letters to the editor, candidate op-eds and endorsements. All candidates have been invited to submit one op-ed that will be published in GMW‘s Special Election Issue on Nov. 4. Candidates and campaigns that wish to publish other materials outside of our schedule are able to do so through sponsored posts. For more information, please refer to GMW‘s election coverage guidelines and policies.

sponsored post

Paid for by Keith Denning for State Rep, Burdette W Holtgrewe, Treasurer

Approved by Keith Denning

by Keith Denning

Candidate for State Representative, 42nd District

I’ve knocked on thousands of doors during this campaign, listening to voters and hearing what they have to say. From the beginning, I expected to meet people who have concerns about state government alongside those offering new and interesting ideas that challenge my perspective.

What I did not expect to hear is the false narrative on school regionalization and state-enforced zoning mandates being spread by those more interested in fearmongering than in facts. I want to make it very clear to everyone in the 42nd District where I stand on these critical issues.

I do not support regionalizing our schools, nor does the Democratic Party at large. In fact, in 2019, Democratic [State] Senator Will Haskell took a strong stand against school regionalization. Thanks to Democratic control of the legislature and the governor’s mansion, no regionalization bill has even come to a vote.

Likewise, I do not support state mandates to force zoning changes in our towns. While we do need creative solutions to address our very real housing needs, coercing local government simply does not work. Businesses seek to locate in communities where employees can afford to live. Local housing discussions must also focus on the hardworking people in our schools, police departments, and hospitals, on those raising young families, and on seniors and retirees who just want to stay in the town they love. We need to make progress on this front for the benefit of all.

Regionalization and zoning mandates simply aren’t on the Democratic agenda. Securing Connecticut’s future, though, is. Democrats built a record Rainy Day Fund of $3.5 billion. Democrats paid down over $5.4 billion on our pension debt, saving the state over $440 million every year for the next 25 years. Democrats delivered the largest tax cut in state history (more than $650 million) to our working- and middle-class families, and Democrats made significant investments in childcare, our schools, and infrastructure. Democrats get things done.

As I continue listening to voters, I hope to have honest conversations on important issues like these, conversations that represent the best of democracy and pave a path forward. That’s not possible when misinformation dominates the discussion.

Whoever is spreading the regionalization lies is doing our communities a disservice. And if they should show up at your door, ask them if they support a woman’s right to choose and funding early childhood education. Ask them if they support common sense gun laws and finding real solutions to problems in our state. Ask them what they plan to do to make Connecticut an even better place to work and live.

Voters deserve to have an honest picture of where the candidates stand. I hope my Republican opponent will join me in a frank discussion of the issues voters care about most.