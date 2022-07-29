ELECTION 2022: GMW’s Policies for Editorial Coverage, Letters to the Editor, Advertising and More

This year, Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Wilton will go to the polls along with the rest of the country and choose from among the many dedicated candidates running in the statewide election. In addition, to the general election, Connecticut voters will have the opportunity to vote in a primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Each year we publish our policies regarding editorial coverage and advertising for the weeks leading up to the elections. We share these policies to be completely transparent about how GOOD Morning Wilton will cover the elections and work with the candidates and campaigns — and, perhaps most importantly, share what readers need to know in order to participate.

Elections are important and amazing — they’re at the core of our democracy, especially when you strip away partisanship, rhetoric and divisiveness. GOOD Morning Wilton is excited to cover events in Wilton for another year — our ninth! We strive to be fair, open and available to the candidates, campaigns and, most importantly, the public.

There are multiple ways for residents to take part in the election process, ranging from writing letters to the editor to simply reading what we publish to learn about and closely follow the issues. We’ll be soliciting questions you want to ask candidates as well, and making sure that we find out and report on everything you need to know to make educated decisions.

Whatever the need, always feel free to reach out to GOOD Morning Wilton‘s editor and publisher, Heather Borden Herve via email, with questions or to discuss our coverage.