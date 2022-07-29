Stars Above Circus Returns to Wilton this Weekend; Tickets on Sale

Hideaway Circus is returning to Wilton for one weekend of shows of Stars Above, presented by the Town of Wilton Parks and Recreation Department. Stars Above is an open-air, family-friendly circus touring the Northeast region of the United States. In addition to Wilton, the circus will make eleven stops throughout Upstate New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts during July, August, and September. Tickets are on sale now online.

The show is being held in the field behind Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.).

Stars Above combines elements of both contemporary and classical circus while showcasing an all-star cast of American circus performers and musicians. The all-ages production is performed outdoors, under the vast canopy of sky and stars, on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig. A modern take on the nostalgia and intimacy of early 19th-century touring circuses, Stars Above is centered around a single day in the life of a traveling family troupe. The production explores and celebrates our interwoven connections to loved ones, community, and what we’ve lost.

“We are so excited to be taking this show on the road again this summer,” said circus director Lyndsay Aviner. “Stars Above’s story and characters feel more relevant than ever, and we’ve added new circus acts to the show including an acrobatic hand-to-hand act and dance trapeze number.” This year’s cast of Stars Above features brand new acts alongside fan favorites from last season. The cast features some of the most talented circus artists of our time, ranging from sixth-generation circus acts, with skills passed down through their families, to highly gifted individuals from the top circus schools in the world.

“Performing under the stars and in the open air is such a great experience for the artists and the audience,” said circus producer Josh Aviner. “It’s also a good option for folks who are still hesitant to gather indoors to see shows.” Stars Above follows all federal, state, and local guidance pertaining to outdoor gatherings. At this time, organizers do not anticipate masking or social distancing at the outdoor site and will not require proof of vaccination for audience members. All seats are individualized and can be spaced apart from one another for patrons who may need additional accommodations.

This season, the circus will be touring to 11 towns and cities, nearly doubling the length of the route from last year. Hideaway Circus is partnering with local community presenters including family farms, town parks departments, arts nonprofits, circus schools, and property developers to bring Stars Above to charming sites all over the North Eastern United States. Wilton is one of the locations kicking off the tour before heading out on the road.