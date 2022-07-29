ELECTION 2022: GMW’s Primary Voter Guide

Wilton voters who are registered in either of the two main political parties will have the opportunity to head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9 for Connecticut’s primary, to select their party’s nominee in some contested primary races.

There are just a few races in contention for each party, Democratic and Republican. We’ve got a guide to help you through primary voting in Wilton.

Who can vote?

Voters are required to be registered members of a political party to be able to cast a vote in the primary. If you are currently an unaffiliated voter or new to town and haven’t yet changed your voter registration to Wilton, there’s still time to register if you want to vote in the primary on Aug. 9. Here are the deadlines, according to Wilton’s registrars of voters:

New voter registration deadlines are Thursday, Aug. 4 — by mail or online — and Monday, Aug. 8 by 12 noon in person at Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.).

voter registration deadlines are — by mail or online — and by in person at (238 Danbury Rd.). Unaffiliated voters may enroll in a party by Thursday, Aug. 4 — by mail — or by Monday, Aug. 8 by 12 noon in person.

voters may enroll in a party by Thursday, Aug. 4 — by mail — or by by in person. A note about mail-in registrations: they must be postmarked by Thursday, Aug. 4 to be counted.

by to be counted. Same-day voter registration is not available for primary voting.

available for primary voting. Unfortunately, the deadline for changing from one major party to the other major party and being eligible to vote in the new party’s primary has already passed. (Changing party registration had to be done three months before voting — so there’s still time to switch parties before the general election if interested.)

Other requirements: To vote in a primary, a voter must be a U.S. citizens and Connecticut resident who will be at least 18 years old before Election Day. (That means any 17-year-old who is turning 18 before Tuesday, Nov. 8 can vote in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9.)

How do I check my registration status?

Visit the registration lookup page on the CT Secretary of State’s website to check if you’re registered with a party.

Do I need to show ID to vote?

According to the Secretary of State’s website, voters will be asked to show valid identification. If you do not have ID when you get to the polling location, you’ll either fill out a provisional ballot or sign an affidavit instead. To find out what forms of ID are valid and for more details on voter ID laws in CT, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

Where do I vote?

For the Aug. 9 primaries, all three polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

District 1 at Wilton High School Clune Center (395 Danbury Rd.)

at (395 Danbury Rd.) District 2 at Cider Mill School main gym (240 School Rd.)

at main gym (240 School Rd.) District 3 at Middlebrook School (131 School Rd.) Important: the polling place location has changed. Voting will take place in the school’s cafeteria; enter under the canopy at the rear of the school.

To look up your polling district by address, check the registrars of voters’ Wilton Street Lookup Page. There’s also a Voters’ District Map online.

There is no early voting in Connecticut.

Can I vote by absentee ballot?

Yes. Absentee ballots are available in the town clerks’ office. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Aug. 8. Absentee ballots must be received by the town clerk by Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. (the close of polls).

What races are on the Republican primary ballot?

If you are a registered Republican, you’ll find three races on the primary ballot: U.S. Senate Nominee; U.S. Representative, Fourth District Nominee; and Secretary of State Nominee.

The candidates are listed in the order that they will appear on the ballot, as their names appear on the ballot. The candidates who are endorsed by the state party are listed first. Voters vote for one candidate in each race.

What races are on the Democratic primary ballot?

If you are a registered Democrat, you’ll find two races on the primary ballot: Secretary of State Nominee and State Treasurer.

The candidates are listed in the order that they will appear on the ballot, as their names appear on the ballot. The candidates who are endorsed by the state party are listed first. Voters vote for one candidate in each race. We’ve linked to the candidates’ websites for you to find out more about them.