ELECTION 2022: Dem Rally in Wilton Draws Lamont, Blumenthal & More; Both Parties Campaign at Grange Fair

In Wilton, Lamont, Blumenthal Lead Multi-town Democratic Rally

The following was compiled from a press release.

Led by Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democrats from six Fairfield County towns, including state legislative candidates running to represent Wilton Ceci Maher and Keith Denning, gathered at a rally held in Wilton at Merwin Meadows on Sunday, Aug. 28.

In a press release issued by the Wilton Democratic Town Committee, organizers said the crowd numbered in the “several hundred” to “celebrate the accomplishments of the Lamont administration and urge supporters to create a ‘firewall’ in November against legal reversals on reproductive rights, voting access and gun safety.”

Lamont and Blumenthal are running for re-election; Maher is running for State Senate (26th District) and Denning is running for State Representative (42nd District); other candidates who spoke at the rally included Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Attorney Gen. William Tong, Sean Scanlon (candidate for Comptroller), Stephanie Thomas (candidate for Secretary of the State), Erick Russell (candidate for Treasurer), and Anne Hughes, Jonathan Steinberg and Dominque Johnson (candidates for State Representative).

The Democratic Town committees of Wilton, Westport, Weston, Easton, Redding and Ridgefield sponsored the event, which was moderated by Weston DTC chair Gayle Weinstein.

Many of the candidates echoed the chorus focused on women’s rights, voting access and gun legislation as the primary dividing line between candidates in the two main parties. “There is a big difference between us,” Bysiewicz told the crowd. “The difference is that we stand up for women and women’s reproductive freedom.”

Wilton RTC and DTC Campaign at Annual Grange Fair

Both major parties in town used the annual Grange Fair on Sunday, Aug. 29, as an opportunity to engage with voters.

The Wilton Republican Town Committee hosted Harry Arora, the Republican candidate for Treasurer, as well as Kim Healy, a current Wilton selectwoman running for State Representative (42nd District).

The Wilton DTC also had a table at the Grange event.