FIRST UP on GMW — Sept. 2, 2022: Kiwanis Supermarket Gift Card Drive for Wilton Food Pantry * Eagle Scout Book Drive * Appeals on Car Property Tax

Kiwanis Collecting Supermarket Gift Cards for Wilton Food Pantry This Weekend

The Wilton Kiwanis Club is holding its Fall 2022 Food Drive at Village Market (108 Old Ridgefield Rd.) and Stop and Shop (5 River Rd.) on Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4.

As part of its “Feed Wilton” effort, the Kiwanis Club traditionally holds quarterly food drives to benefit the Wilton Food Pantry. However, continuing the procedure followed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is restricted on what its members can collect. For now, volunteers will collect gift cards and cash only during the drive. All gift cards and proceeds will be donated to the Wilton Food Pantry.

“For more than a decade, the Wilton Kiwanis Club has conducted food drives,” said Den Taylor, Kiwanis president. “Early on with the pandemic, we pivoted to collecting gift certificates, counting on the generosity of our friends and neighbors to support those in Town in need. Working to build better communities with ‘Feed Wilton,’ we want to ensure no one in Wilton is food insecure.”

Eagle Scout Book Drive Collection Sunday

Michael Bria, a Wilton resident and a Life Scout with Troop 70 is organizing a book drive and fair to benefit Horizons at NCCS for his Eagle Project. Horizons at NCCS is a local non-profit that provides underserved children in Norwalk and Stamford with essential learning resources. The organization provides year-round academic and enrichment programs to close the opportunity gap.

“My Eagle Project will enable Horizons’ students to build their own personal libraries and promote a love of reading,” Bria said.

He has organized a drive-through drop-off on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 2-6 p.m. at his home at 37 Langner Ln.

Items that will be accepted include books for K-12 readers in good condition, in all genres (including graphic novels); items that will not be accepted include magazines, books with torn or yellowed pages, comic books or encyclopedias.

Anyone with questions or who has a large number of books can email Bria directly.

Town to Hear Motor Vehicle Property Tax Appeals

The Wilton Board of Assessment Appeals will meet Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m., at Wilton Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.) in Meeting Room B to hear appeals related to the property tax assessment of motor vehicles.

Appointments are necessary for these hearings. To schedule an appointment contact the Wilton Tax Assessor’s Office at 203.563.0121 or via email.