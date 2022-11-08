ELECTION 2022: GMW’s Election Coverage HQ [UPDATING]

Today is Election Day, 2022! Welcome to the digital HQ for GOOD Morning Wilton‘s Election Day coverage. We’ll be posting our results here and updating the story throughout the day with voter turnout updates from the Registrars of Voters, as well as any other news from the day. It’s a GOOD idea to bookmark this story for today for complete coverage of Wilton’s elections.

Polls have been open since 6 a.m. GMW has information on where to vote today and how voting works on Election Day, as well as all the profiles of the candidates running to represent Wilton in our 2022 Voter’s Guide.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. — Wilton registrars report a 6 p.m. vote count of 6,374 or 50.93% turnout so far.

UPDATE, 4 p.m. — The registrars reported a 3 p.m. vote count of 4,809, representing a voter turnout of 38.43% as of that time.

For comparison, we looked back at our reporting for the midterm elections in 2018. On Nov. 6, 2018, a total of 5,399 voters had cast ballots by 2 p.m. that year, representing 41.8% of Wilton’s 12,952 registered voters in 2018. That year, the total voter turnout turned out to be “huge” for a midterm election, reaching 72.19% overall.

At the midterm election four years prior, in 2014, Wilton’s total voter turnout was 60.51% of 11,489 total registered voters.

UPDATE, 12 P.M. — Registrar of Voters Karen Birck reported that as of noon, the number of voters who have cast a ballot at the polls so far today is 3,293. With a total of 12,515 voters registered in Wilton as of this morning, voter turnout is now at 26.3%.

UPDATE, 9:30 A.M. — Registrar of Voters Karen Birck reported that as of 9 a.m., 1,452 voters have cast a ballot at the polls so far today. With a total of 12,515 voters registered in Wilton as of this morning, that’s a voter turnout of 11.6% already.

UPDATE, 9:05 A.M. — Town Clerk Lori Kaback reports that as of Nov. 7, 2022, her office has received 1,095 absentee ballots. Absentee ballots received today will be added to that tally.

In 2018, the last time there was a statewide election, Wilton received a total of 1,041 absentee ballots (1,018 were counted). Overall voter turnout that year was 72.19%.

ORIGINAL STORY, 7:44 A.M. — Our coverage today focuses on Wilton’s key state legislative races. You can find out more about the candidates running for State Senator and State Representative here:

State Senate, 26th District

State Representative, 42nd District

All three polling places will be open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day. If you don’t know in which district you live, visit the registrars’ webpage on the town website to look up an address to find out where you vote.

All Wilton voters are voting in the 42nd State House District, 26th State Senate District and 4th U.S. Congressional District.

District 1: Wilton High School, Clune Center Auditorium (395 Danbury Rd.)

District 2: Cider Mill School Gym (240 School Rd.)

District 3: Middlebrook School Gym(131 School Rd.)

Not registered? Wilton offers Election Day Registration at Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.).

ID requested, not required: Don’t have a driver’s license? Voters will be asked to show ID — any pre-printed form of ID with name and address, signature, or photograph (e.g. Social Security card, driver’s license, school ID, etc.). You can use a credit card with name and signature; a utility bill or bank statement (name and address); a checkbook (name and address); a paycheck or a government document that shows a name and address.

If you do not bring ID, you can still vote. You will be asked to sign an affidavit instead and then vote normally. First-time voters without ID can cast a provisional ballot.