Election 2022 Guest OP-ED — Wilton League of Women Voters: “Vote YES” on Early Voting Ballot Question

The following is a guest editorial from the Wilton League of Women Voters.

Early Voting is on the ballot on Election Day.

In our upcoming Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022, we won’t just be choosing candidates for office. Voters in Wilton and throughout the state will also see this question on our ballots:

Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?

Connecticut is currently one of only four states — along with Mississippi, Alabama, and New Hampshire — that does not offer early in-person voting. This is because in our state, election rules are detailed in our state constitution. This creates a form of a chicken-egg quandary: before our elected officials can pass specific legislation that allows early voting, voters must first give the assembly that authority by voting ‘Yes’ on the ballot question.

Who will benefit from this change? Everyone! Working parents, commuters, seniors, voters with disabilities, students, and all eligible voters who may face circumstances that make getting to the polls on Election Day difficult. Early Voting allows voters greater flexibility to cast their ballot in person in the days leading up to the election, without worrying if they are able to make it to the polls on Election Day.

Will Early Voting be available right away if the ballot measure passes? No. If voters vote ‘Yes’ on the ballot measure, the 2023 State Assembly will have the authority to start writing and debating specific legislation. Until our legislators have that authority, they are constrained by the state constitution from acting.

Is Early Voting safe and reliable? Yes. The process is the same as on Election Day, with the same checks and balances, using the ballot cast on the same equipment.

The Wilton League of Women Voters as well as the CT League of Women Voters urges constituents to vote ‘Yes’ on this ballot question.

Editor’s note: For more information, the CT Secretary of State‘s office has created a pamphlet on Early Voting and the proposed amendment to the state constitution, which is available on the Town of Wilton website.