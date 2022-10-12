Travel Back to Wilton’s Colonial Past on “Histoury” Bus Tour [SPONSORED]

Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor
Photo Cannon School school house. (photo: provided)
Take a trip back to Wilton’s colonial past. Join Histoury on a bus tour of the chapels, schoolhouses, taverns, and general stores that served as centers of 18th- and 19th-century life in rural hamlets within Wilton.

Histoury is a nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization that operates historical tours in the Tri-State area. The tour will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1-5 p.m. with a historian bringing these hamlets to life and will end with a reception at the Wilton Historical Society. Along the way between stops on the tour, the historian will tell behind-the-scenes stories about colonial life in Wilton, Wilton’s colonial architecture, and preservation of these early American buildings. The one-hour reception will feature food samples from local restaurants in Wilton. Tickets are $75, and include a donation to the Wilton Historical Society.

Space is very limited so organizers suggest signing up early.

