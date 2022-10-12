Wilton Fire Marshal: It’s Fire Prevention Week, Do You Have an Escape Plan?

What would you do in a house fire? Do you have an escape plan that everyone in your household knows?

Perhaps you’re one of the several hundred new residents who’ve moved to Wilton in the last two years, now settled in your new home. Maybe you’ve lived here for decades but never thought about what you’d do in that what-if scenario. Whatever the situation, Wilton Fire Marshal Rocco Grosso has an important message for this week’s Fire Prevention Week.

More people die from home fires than any other kind of fire. The latest (2021) report from the National Fire Protection Association shows the largest number of home fire deaths since 2007. Today’s fires burn faster and hotter than ever before. Have an escape plan.

This year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.” The Wilton Fire Department offers these tips for escape planning.

Make sure your plan meets the needs of everyone in your family. Some, such as infants and seniors may need help. Assign ‘helpers’ in advance so that, in the event of a fire, everyone will know what’s expected of them. Install and maintain smoke detectors. At least one is needed on each level as well as in and outside of bedrooms. Every occupant should know two ways out of each bedroom: a primary exit (usually the door) and a secondary exit (the window), should the doorway be blocked. Determine an outside meeting place. Make sure everyone is familiar with its designation. Most important: Practice the plan! Not only during the day but also at night. Time the evacuation and evaluate it. Don’t wait until a fire occurs to find out that the window is stuck shut.

If your family does not have a home fire escape plan, please contact the Wilton Fire Department for information and assistance in developing a plan for your home.

For more safety tips and other useful information, visit us on the web and on Instagram.