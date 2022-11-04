ELECTION 2022: LETTER — Gail Lavielle Defends and Supports Kim Healy [SPONSORED]

This letter to the editor has been sponsored by Wilton resident and former State Representative Gail Lavielle.

To the Editor:

Kim Healy is not a hypocrite or a liar. Yet Melissa Spohn would have us believe that Kim would not protect reproductive rights when “Republican push comes to Candelora shove,” because Rep. Vin Candelora paid for a mailer stating that she supports Republican proposals for tax relief.

Kim has all the characteristics of someone who would not do this. She is independent, proud, and averse to pressure. But even if she didn’t, it doesn’t work like that. I suppose that Ms. Spohn wouldn’t know because she isn’t there. She probably thinks everyone does what the Democrats do. In my 10 years in the legislature, no one directed me on how to vote on anything. When Republican Rob Sampson introduced bills on notification and parental consent, we would all groan and demand a voice vote. House Republicans vote as they choose. But I remember waiting a whole afternoon when the Black and Puerto Rican caucus refused to vote on a bill that the Democrats absolutely wanted. The leaders spent most of the afternoon bribing individuals — with gifts for their districts.

Kim is a serious candidate in this election, focused on our tax and economic situation. She has also spent much of her time on zoning issues, education, and on the dignity and purpose of the police force. Abortion? She has not had the time for it, and neither has Vin Candelora.

I suggest that if she is truly concerned, Ms. Spohn should talk to the minority leader. He would tell her immediately how inconsistent with his character her scenario is. He would not obligate anyone — including Kim Healy — to eat her words.

Gail Lavielle

State Representative, 143 district (2011-2021)