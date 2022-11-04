ELECTION 2022: LETTER — Gail Lavielle Defends and Supports Kim Healy [SPONSORED]

This letter to the editor has been sponsored by Wilton resident and former State Representative Gail Lavielle.
To the Editor:
Kim Healy is not a hypocrite or a liar. Yet Melissa Spohn would have us believe that Kim would not protect reproductive rights when “Republican push comes to Candelora shove,” because Rep. Vin Candelora paid for a mailer stating that she supports Republican proposals for tax relief.
Kim has all the characteristics of someone who would not do this. She is independent, proud, and averse to pressure. But even if she didn’t, it doesn’t work like that. I suppose that Ms. Spohn wouldn’t know because she isn’t there. She probably thinks everyone does what the Democrats do. In my 10 years in the legislature, no one directed me on how to vote on anything. When Republican Rob Sampson introduced bills on notification and parental consent, we would all groan and demand a voice vote. House Republicans vote as they choose. But I remember waiting a whole afternoon when the Black and Puerto Rican caucus refused to vote on a bill that the Democrats absolutely wanted. The leaders spent most of the afternoon bribing individuals — with gifts for their districts.
Kim is a serious candidate in this election, focused on our tax and economic situation. She has also spent much of her time on zoning issues, education, and on the dignity and purpose of the police force. Abortion? She has not had the time for it, and neither has Vin Candelora.
I suggest that if she is truly concerned, Ms. Spohn should talk to the minority leader. He would tell her immediately how inconsistent with his character her scenario is. He would not obligate anyone — including Kim Healy — to eat her words.
Gail Lavielle
State Representative, 143 district (2011-2021)
Cool, you guys spend the entire campaign attacking the Democratic candidates over positions they don’t hold on regionalization, and now that they’re fighting back and their attacks seem to be landing, you start complaining about all the negativity.
If Connecticut Republicans don’t want to be associated with the toxic policies of the national Republican Party then they should stop calling themselves Republicans.
As Ms. Lavielle wrote, “When Republican Rob Sampson introduced bills on notification and parental consent, we would all groan and demand a voice vote.” Thanks for validating that a Republican initiated repeated bills for abortion restrictions. This is a threat to women’s healthcare that Connecticut women stand against, and won’t risk losing to any Republican candidate, Kim Healy included. Vote for Keith Denning.
It is very honorable that Gail Lavielle would respond in support of Kim Healy.
The off the cuff comment she made about abortion, belittling an issue that is very important to many people, regardless of their political affiliation, speaks to where her party stands on this issue.
The Republican candidates who say they support and will protect a woman’s right to autonomy over her own body, and keeping the government out of it, need to tell the voters if they intend to send Leora Levy to the United States Senate.
If Republicans win the majority, a bill will come before the senate for a federal ban on abortion. Leora Levy will vote in favor of a federal ban on abortion. Leora Levy will block any gun safety legislation that comes before the senate. Those are facts.
Will the “pro-choice” candidates in our district vote for Leora Levy? Yes or No?
A letter from Vincent Candelora and now a sponsored letter from Ms. Lavielle; house minority leader and the former state representative. They both are responding to the letter by Ms. Spohn. It seems she touched a nerve.
I contacted Kim Healy upon hearing of the PAC contributions and asked her to give the money back and stop the ads so that it becomes clear where she stands. I have yet to receive a response. It’s very simple Kim, denounce the money and where it came from and stop the ads.
Editor’s note: Vincent Candelora did not send a letter; Vincent Candelora made a comment on Melissa Spohn’s sponsored letter.
I’m not sure what happened when Gail Lavielle was serving and perhaps things were different back in her day under former Democratic leadership, but as the only Wilton Representative who has ever actually been a member of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, I find her assertion absurd: “But I remember waiting a whole afternoon when the Black and Puerto Rican caucus refused to vote on a bill that the Democrats absolutely wanted. The leaders spent most of the afternoon bribing individuals — with gifts for their districts.”
That aside has nothing to do with Kim Healy’s stance on any issue or even how the legislature will work in 2023.
As always, I urge people to do their own research on candidates and vote accordingly.
There are a myriad of ways to support and defend a friend and fellow political representative. Unfortunately, Ms. Lavielle’s tactic of dismissing the very real and very critical topic of abortion as unworthy of thought or action, while being insulting about the opposing party is, sadly, what we’ve come to expect lately from the politicians of the Republican bent. Both she and Ms. Healy would have been better served by a thoughtful and respectful rebuttal. But Ms. Lavielle has certainly been helpful in validating my upcoming choice. And yes, Ms. Lavielle – some of us DO think about choice.