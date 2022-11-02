ELECTION 2022: LETTER—Kim Healy Ads Funded by PACs Chaired by Anti-Choice CT House Minority Leader [SPONSORED]

This letter to the editor has been sponsored by Wilton resident Melissa Spohn.

To the Editor:

The overturning of Roe v. Wade and the attack on women’s reproductive rights is a top issue for women. So I was very concerned when I received a digital advertisement approved by Kim Healy and paid for by two PACs chaired by anti-choice Connecticut House Minority Leader, Vincent Candelora. Candelora received a 100% rating by the Family Institute of Connecticut and was honored in 2018 for his commitment to their mission. According to their website, they are “Against abortion. Period.” Healy makes assurances about abortion support, but those who loudly fight against choice see her as their ally.

Connecticut’s reproductive rights and safe harbor laws can be overturned if Republicans take control. Hartford’s Republican caucus introduced 30 bills over the last eight years to restrict abortion. Republican candidate for governor, Bob Stefanowski, showed his true colors in a statement last week that he wants to restrict abortion access to the first 12 weeks. When he saw that was unpopular he backtracked for now.

So if the Connecticut legislature flips to Republican control and Kim is our representative and Vinny Candelora is her new boss, how comfortable do you feel having her protect our reproductive rights when Republican push comes to Candelora shove? I do not.

Keith Denning understands that reproductive choices are very personal decisions between a woman and her doctor and that the government should never, ever interfere. As a healthcare provider, Keith will always protect and fund reproductive choice and care. Those who truly care about preserving choice should join me in supporting Keith.

Melissa Spohn

Wilton CT