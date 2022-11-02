Dr. Amandeep Juneja, Vascular Surgeon Joins Nuvance Health Medical Practices in Danbury [SPONSORED]

By
Nuvance Health Sponsored Content
-
Dr. Amandeep Juneja, vascular and endovascular surgeon, Nuvance Health Medical Practices Vascular Surgery in Danbury, CT (photo: Nuvance Health)
 sponsored post

Dr. Amandeep Juneja, a vascular and endovascular surgeon, recently joined Nuvance Health Medical Practices Vascular Surgery in Danbury, CT.

“Nuvance Health has established a reputation of excellence in the community,” Dr. Juneja said. “I look forward to being part of the team and continuing to advance quality vascular care in the community.”

Dr. Juneja earned his fellowship in vascular and endovascular surgery from the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead, NY, where he trained in the latest technologies for limb salvage and treatment of aortic aneurysms.

He completed his general surgery residency at Staten Island University Hospital in Staten Island, NY.

Dr. Juneja received his medical degree from Manipal College of Medical Sciences in Pokhara, Nepal.

He has presented and published multiple articles on peripheral arterial disease in international journals and conferences.

When he is not working, Dr. Juneja enjoys spending time with his family, hiking with his dog, snowboarding, tennis and traveling.

Dr. Juneja sees patients at the Nuvance Health Medical Practices Vascular Surgery offices at 41 Germantown Rd., Danbury. Click here to learn more about him and make an appointment or call 203.794.5680.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

GMW requires all commenters to use full, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, no last names, initials only, etc. will not be approved. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours. Email addresses will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here