Dr. Amandeep Juneja, Vascular Surgeon Joins Nuvance Health Medical Practices in Danbury [SPONSORED]

Dr. Amandeep Juneja, a vascular and endovascular surgeon, recently joined Nuvance Health Medical Practices Vascular Surgery in Danbury, CT.

“Nuvance Health has established a reputation of excellence in the community,” Dr. Juneja said. “I look forward to being part of the team and continuing to advance quality vascular care in the community.”

Dr. Juneja earned his fellowship in vascular and endovascular surgery from the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead, NY, where he trained in the latest technologies for limb salvage and treatment of aortic aneurysms.

He completed his general surgery residency at Staten Island University Hospital in Staten Island, NY.

Dr. Juneja received his medical degree from Manipal College of Medical Sciences in Pokhara, Nepal.

He has presented and published multiple articles on peripheral arterial disease in international journals and conferences.

When he is not working, Dr. Juneja enjoys spending time with his family, hiking with his dog, snowboarding, tennis and traveling.

Dr. Juneja sees patients at the Nuvance Health Medical Practices Vascular Surgery offices at 41 Germantown Rd., Danbury. Click here to learn more about him and make an appointment or call 203.794.5680.