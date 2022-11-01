LETTER: From Wilton Women to Wilton Women, It’s Time to Unite [SPONSORED]

sponsored post

The following letter has been circulated among and signed by almost 200 women in Wilton. It is a grassroots effort inspired, in part, by Wilton women who were involved in the suffrage movement and worked for equality at the ballot box 100 years ago. Wilton resident Pamela Hovland reflected on the non-partisan effort demonstrated a century ago as a model for drafting this letter below. “The current ‘Wilton Women UNITE’ letter is another example of the work we must do to advance women’s equality. I hope that someday our letter will be considered one of the many ways Wilton women came together in support of our shared values. Personally, I want to be ‘on record’ for doing something — however small — to make progress for my daughters-in-law, my nieces, my grandchildren and for all women and bodies capable of giving birth,” Hovland said.

The “Wilton Women Unite” letter will become part of the Wilton Historical Society’s permanent archive. There will also be an in-person signing event at Old Town Hall on Nov. 3.

GOOD Morning Wilton will have more on this letter and effort in our news coverage tomorrow.