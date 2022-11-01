GOOD Home: How to Remove Pet Smells Before They Take Over [SPONSORED]

sponsored post

GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.

Pets bring joy to our lives, and many of us consider them members of our families. The 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) notes that 70% of U.S. households have a pet.

Although most of us can’t imagine our lives without our beloved animals, they can also bring unwanted smells and create messes in the home. From muddy paws to accidents on the carpet, removing pet odors can sometimes be a challenge.

Luckily, there are a few simple steps to ward off unpleasant pet odor and keep your home smelling fresh and clean. In this blog, we’ll discuss what causes pet smells and tips on how to get rid of them.

What Causes Wet Dog Smell?

Most dog owners immediately recognize the wet dog smell. Its distinctive, musty odor is familiar to those who have dogs. Water condensation is to blame for the wet dog odor.

Why Does My Cat Produce a Bad Odor?

Cats often emit a strong odor because their litter box needs to be cleaned more frequently. A litter box can produce very pungent smells if not cleaned regularly. Your feline’s foul odor can also signify something serious, such as an infection. Regardless, tracking down the odor source is important, so you can take steps to fix it.

How Do I Remove Pet Odors in My House?

Pet owners are all too aware that removing pet smells is a challenge. Whether it’s your dog’s carpet accident or your cat’s litter box, pet odors can be tough to eliminate. If you’re struggling to banish pet smells, try the following tips:

Have a bath and grooming schedule for your pet. Washing them helps remove odors and dirt, while frequent brushing prevents shedding hair from accumulating in your home. Clean and vacuum your furniture, curtains, rugs, floors, and carpets often. This task is nonnegotiable for pet owners to avoid an invasion of pet hair in the home. Pet hair can build up in unlikely places, such as carpet fibers and fabrics. Make sure to use pet-friendly cleaning products. Use an everyday household item, such as baking soda, white vinegar, or apple cider vinegar, as a natural odor eliminator. Sprinkle baking soda on carpeting and fabric in a room, let it sit for 15 minutes, then vacuum. You can also use baking soda as a substitute for home air fresheners; it neutralizes the air as effectively as a commercial product. White vinegar also acts as a deodorizer, neutralizing unwanted lingering smells. Apple cider vinegar helps absorb foul odor in the air. Use air purifier filters to recycle the air in your household. HEPA air filtration systems are recommended. Make sure to change the HVAC filters monthly to ensure the best air purification possible. Filters may help to reduce pervasive pet smell issues by killing the bacteria and fungi in the air. Open windows and doors to let in fresh, outdoor air from time to time. A well-ventilated home is essential in keeping foul smells at bay. Clean up any messes your pet makes right away and apply a pet odor neutralizer to the stain. The neutralizer will help prevent the smells from settling into fabrics and other materials. Consider using enzymatic cleaners, which are wonderful to use when you have pets because they actively eliminate odors rather than simply covering them up with fragrance like most cleaning products. Dry wet dogs thoroughly, especially if they’ve been swimming or playing in the rain. By doing so, the wet dog smell won’t permeate your carpet and home furnishings. Use a towel or even a hair dryer on a cool setting to dry your dog, so your home can retain a fresh smell. Keep an absorbent rug and towel by the door, and always wipe your pet’s paws to prevent them from bringing in something smelly from outside. Use scented candles in your home. Although they won’t completely eliminate pet odor, they can help mask them. Incense and pet-friendly air fresheners can also help keep rooms smelling pleasant. Just be sure not to spray them directly on your pets! Clean your pet’s frequently-used objects weekly, such as toys, water bowls, and food containers. Wash pet bedding regularly since it can be the epicenter of pet odors. Saliva, urine, dander, and hair can build up there, contributing to the smell. Ensure the bed is completely dry before your pet lays down on it. If the odor persists, consider buying a new one. A new bed improves both the smell in your home and your pet’s health. Buy a new collar for your pet. Your pet’s collar can eventually smell foul, and while most can be washed, it’s best to buy a new one if it’s old. Inspect your pet’s ears and teeth. They can be an unlikely source of the odor, so check these areas regularly. If necessary, seek veterinary advice if you smell or detect something that could be a problem in your pet. Make sure to keep your cat’s litter box clean. Add a bit of baking soda to help absorb odors in the box. Since some cats prefer to urinate and defecate in separate litter boxes, don’t forget to clean all the litter boxes in your home.

If none of the above tips work to successfully eradicate the odor, it might be best to hire a professional. A professional deodorization company typically uses pet-safe chemicals. Remember that sometimes the changing smell of the carpet can confuse your pet, causing them to mark their territory.

No matter what you do, it’s possible to have a clean and fresh-smelling house while also living with pets. You can keep your home smelling great and live harmoniously with your precious animal friends.

