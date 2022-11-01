ELECTION 2022: Candidate Endorsements — Nov. 1, 2022

Every Tuesday leading up to the election on Nov. 8, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes endorsements received by the candidates by public officials, civic organizations, interest groups or recognizable individuals. This information has been compiled from press releases sent by the campaigns or endorsement letters sent to GMW. These are not endorsements from GOODMorningWilton.com; GMW does not make any candidate endorsements. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies.

Today is the final day endorsements will be published before Election Day.

The following endorsement was submitted in a press release.

Municipal Police Unions Organization Endorses Toni Boucher for State Senate, Third CT Law Enforcement Group to Announce Support

The Police Officers Association of Connecticut (POACT) has endorsed Toni Boucher for the 26th District’s State Senate seat, which includes Wilton, Westport, Weston, Redding and parts of Ridgefield, New Canaan, Darien and Stamford.

“On behalf of the approximately 5,000 sworn police officers from both small towns and cities, we are pleased to inform you that POACT is endorsing your election to the General Assembly,” POACT President Florencio Cotto, Jr. wrote to Boucher. “Our endorsement is based upon your strong support on issues that are important to police officers and their families, including your commitment to public safety and protection, and to fair working conditions for the men and women who put their lives on the line each day to protect and serve our communities.”

“To have the backing of the Police Officers Association of Connecticut, which represents municipal police unions across the state, is an honor,” Boucher said. “This respected organization is a uniting force. Its mission is to bring all police officers together, regardless of union affiliation, to be a unified voice in public policy and legislation. I thank our thousands and thousands of local police officers for their sacrifice, their dedication, and their vote of confidence. I am asking people of all political parties for their vote so that I can work in bipartisan fashion to help make our communities safer and be a strong voice for the men and women who serve in local law enforcement.”

Recently, Boucher was one of only a few candidates across the state to receive the official endorsement of the men and women of the Connecticut State Police Union. The group noted that “Toni’s commitment to public safety and Trooper safety is truly appreciated by the entire Union membership.”

Boucher has also been endorsed by the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police, which stated that “as the 26th District’s new state senator, Toni will be a friend of law enforcement. We urge all citizens living in southwestern Connecticut to join us in voting for Toni Boucher to bring about a safer Connecticut.”

The following endorsement was submitted in a press release.

National Federation of Independent Businesses Endorses Kim Healy for State Representative

Candidate for State Representative 42nd District Kim Healy received the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business PAC (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy group.

In a statement, Wendy Traub, Chair of NFIB, praised Healy’s dedication to helping small businesses throughout her district. “The NFIB CT PAC believes that you will be committed to the needs of thousands of Main Street small businesses and their employees in Connecticut when you are elected to serve in Hartford.”

Since its founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses and remains so today. It has thousands of Connecticut members representing a cross-section of the state’s economy.

“I am honored to be recognized by the NFIB as someone who will advocate on behalf of our small businesses in Hartford,” Healy said. “Advocating and supporting our businesses is one of my highest priorities in the legislature. I know that to bring back a strong economy in Connecticut, we must make it a more business-friendly state.”