ELECTION 2022: Registering to Vote and Voting by Absentee Ballot Before Election Day Nov. 8

There are only three weeks to go before Election Day on Nov. 8. For voters who know they won’t be able to vote in person but still want to cast a ballot, they can still vote by absentee ballot, which are now available through the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

In order to vote absentee, voters must first request an application for an absentee ballot. The state of Connecticut requires voters to provide a reason why they are unable to vote in person. Acceptable reasons include:

Active service in the Armed Forces of the United States

Being out of town where the voter is registered

Illness

Religious reasons

Working as an election official at a polling place other than their own during voting hours

Physical disability

Last April, Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation that expanded those existing reasons so that anyone who commutes out-of-state for work or takes care of someone ill or disabled can also apply to vote by absentee ballot.

The state has also expanded the definition of illness to include the presence of sickness in the community. That means that voters who are concerned about the continued presence of a sickness, such as the COVID-19 virus, can vote absentee.

How to Vote by Absentee Ballot

For anyone who wants to vote by absentee ballot but doesn’t already have an application, there are several ways to obtain one:

Visit the CT Secretary of State website (in English or Spanish) to print out an application

Pick up a hard copy at the Town Clerk’s office (238 Danbury Rd.)

Complete an application online.

Read more about absentee ballot voting and why both local and state-level Democrats and Republicans are sending out thousands of absentee ballots to voters: “ELECTION 2022: Political Parties Mailed Thousands of Absentee Ballot Applications to Wilton Voters”

Return completed absentee ballot applications to the Town Clerk:

in person (238 Danbury Rd.)

deposit it in the Official Ballot Drop Box in front of the Wilton Police Department (240 Danbury Rd.)

in front of the (240 Danbury Rd.) by mail (283 Danbury Rd., Wilton CT 06897)

via email or fax (203.263.0130) — Anyone submitting an application via email or fax must also mail the original, completed application with an original signature to the Town Clerk, either separately or with the absentee ballot. Absentee ballots will not be counted without a hard copy application with an original signature. (Town Clerk Lori Kaback emphasized how important this part is for anyone requesting a ballot via email or fax.)

Completed absentee ballots must be received by the Wilton Town Clerk by the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. They can be submitted in person, through the Ballot Drop Box or by mail. However, anyone mailing in a ballot should be aware that it must be received by the town clerk by the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline for their vote to be counted.

“It doesn’t matter if it comes in and it’s postmarked, it has to be in the office. That’s really important,” Kaback said.

Once you submit your absentee ballot, you can track your ballot online to confirm that the Town Clerk’s office has received it.

Information on the absentee voting process is available on the town website.

Registering to Vote

For residents who are eligible to vote but have not yet registered as a voter, Connecticut offers several ways to register to vote.

In person at the following places: Wilton’s Registrar of Voters office , in Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.) Wilton Social Services Department at Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.) Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Rd.) Department of Motor Vehicles Armed Forces Recruiting Offices

Online

By mail: Complete a voter application card and mail it to the Registrar of Voters (238 Danbury Rd., Wilton CT 06897)

To be eligible to vote, a person must be:

A U.S. Citizen

A resident of Connecticut (to register in Wilton, the voter must be a Wilton resident)

18 years old (although anyone who is 17 years old and will turn 18 by Election Day can register)

Have completed confinement and parole, if previously convicted of a felony

The state of Connecticut has several voter registration deadlines and opportunities.

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022: All Registrars of Voters’ offices in Connecticut will hold a statewide voter registration session from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m on Nov. 1. This is the last regular session for admission of electors who have turned 18, become a U.S. citizen, or moved to Connecticut before Nov. 1 of this year.

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022: All Registrars of Voters’ offices in Connecticut will hold a statewide voter registration session from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 7. This is the last registration session for admission of electors who have turned 18, become a U.S. citizen, or moved to Connecticut since Nov. 1, 2022. This registration session is also open to members of the Armed Forces, and former Armed Forces members who have been discharged within the calendar year.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022: Connecticut allows Election Day Registration. Voters can register on Nov. 8 at Wilton Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; bring proof of identity and proof of residence in Wilton (not available for primary voting).