NRVT Mutt Strut & Friends Howl-O-Ween to Hold Weekend Fundraiser

The Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) is bringing its signature event back to the community for the fourth time and this time with a theme: “Mutt Strut & Friends Howl-O-Ween Edition,” a family-friendly event and fundraiser, will be held in person at the Quarry Pond Trail at the Rtes. 7 and 106 (Danbury and Wolfpit Rds.) Commuter Lot.

After a hiatus due to COVID, NRVT Mutt Strut & Friends will be held outside this Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3-5 p.m., and will feature contests while owners enjoy the Trail with their pets. Prizewinners include:

Cutest

Best Costume

Biggest Personality

All prize-winning owners will be invited to be recognized and receive their pets’ awards at a reception on Nov. 16 at Cactus Rose Restaurant. Food and drinks are included. Prize basket are valued from $75-$150.

Register for the Mutt Strutt event online; the cost is $25 per pet.

The NRVT has received support for this event from local community members and businesses including the event’s Business Title sponsor BLT LiveWorkPlay and the Pforzheimer, Jansen, Goldman, and Foster families.

During COVID, the NRVT’s trail use skyrocketed by 245%, and the organization built more of the trail in Wilton, Norwalk, and Redding. The NRVT has a little more than 11 miles of trail completed, with three more miles planned; it’s ready to build more in Ridgefield and Wilton, and recently submitted grant requests to begin in Danbury, add on in Wilton, and connect points north of Norwalk. Events like the Mutt Strut & Friends help build a more community-friendly, universally accessible, multi-purpose trail.