ELECTION 2022 — Republicans Unanimously Endorse Toni Boucher to Run for State Senate 26th District

The following information was submitted as a press release.

At the Monday, May 16 Republican Convention for the 26th State Senate District, the delegates from the district’s eight towns — Darien, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton — unanimously endorsed Toni Boucher.

Boucher previously served Wilton and the towns of the 26th Senate district faithfully and honorably from 2009-2019. Before that, she was the State Representative for the 143rd District for 12 years. No one worked harder for her constituents than Toni.

Boucher previously served on Wilton’s Board of Education as chair, on Wilton’s Board of Selectmen and the CT State Board of Education, and as a Leader in the Connecticut House and Senate. She held executive positions for Fortune 500 companies and founded small businesses.

With this combination of successful legislative and business experience, Boucher will tackle the most pressing issues of the 26th District: keep education and zoning local and support our law enforcement.

Boucher was nominated by Matt Raimondi. “Toni has amongst the most impressive resumes in the game — and I think it’s fair to say she’s earned a break from politics. But things have become serious — we’re asking a lot from her. But, we need Toni back in Hartford right now. We need Toni’s expertise to protect local control of education and respect parental involvement in our schools. We need Toni’s oversight to protect local control of our homes and property rights. We need Toni’s dedication toward making CT’s communities safer and supporting law enforcement. And in this time of rising inflation, we need Toni’s eyes on the finances to help make CT more affordable. We also need Toni’s positive relationships she has built on both sides of the aisle to give us a stronger voice on our pressing issues,” he said.

“I am humbled and gratified by the unanimous endorsement by the delegates of the 26th district. I love public service, helping others, and making a positive difference in people’s lives. I am deeply concerned about the direction of our state during these challenging times and can no longer watch on the sidelines. I pledge to campaign tirelessly from now until November. If Democrat, Unaffiliated, and Republican voters put their faith in me again, I am certain we can win back this seat! When that happens, I will proudly serve as your State Senator for the 26th and strive to make the Connecticut we love better for all of us,” Boucher said.

“The Wilton RTC will tirelessly support our outstanding candidate Toni Boucher to assure that all the voices of the 26th Senate District are heard again in Hartford,” Peter Wrampe, chair of the Wilton Republican Town Committee, said, adding, “2022 will be a great year for Republicans in Connecticut. I am confident that we now have the best slate of candidates in years. I do not doubt that we will “go more than the extra mile” in the next five-plus months to assure the victory of our candidates.”