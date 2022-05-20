ELECTION 2022 — Kim Healy Nominated Unanimously by Republicans to Run for 42nd State House District

This spring before campaign season starts in earnest, GOOD Morning Wilton will run election stories and submissions from candidates on Fridays. Materials can be submitted via email to editor@goodmorningwilton.com or through the “Submit a Story” link on every webpage at GOODMorningWilton.com.

The following information was submitted as a press release.

Wilton selectwoman Kim Healy was nominated this week by a unanimous vote of delegates at the 42nd House District Republican Convention. The district was formed in the recent statewide redistricting initiative to include all of Wilton and parts of New Canaan and Ridgefield.

“I am truly honored to have the support from our community and to have the opportunity to continue to serve Wilton as well as New Canaan and Ridgefield,” Healy said. “I am running because I believe we can achieve more when we listen to each other and work together towards common goals. As I’ve talked to neighbors and community members, I’ve learned that despite our political differences we all seek a safe and healthy place to live, work, raise a family, and eventually retire, we value our individual rights and a commitment to help others.”

A long-time volunteer, Healy, a resident of Wilton for 14 years, was elected as a Board of Selectmen member in 2021 after serving the community through various appointed positions, including the Wilton Library’s former treasurer, as well as serving the same position for the Wilton Youth Council. She is a CPA and former auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“As a state representative, I pledge to bring common sense to Hartford, to serve with integrity, ask the tough questions, to communicate clearly and represent our district, not a political party or a special interest,” Healy added. “The upcoming November election will be one of the most important in memory and can change the direction of our state for the better for generations to come. Let’s work together for the common good.”

A mother of four, Healy has spent most of her life giving her time and sharing her expertise with many local not-for-profits. Healy grew up in Pearl River, NY. Her father and brother are retired police officers, and her mother was a nurse. She has been married to her husband, an immigrant from County Kerry, Ireland for 29 years and they have four children between the ages of 15 and 24. They have resided in Connecticut since 1994, and in Wilton since 2008.

In her nominating speech, Lianne Griswold Acosta-Rua said, “Kim has demonstrated she is a capable, hardworking, and authentic local leader who will represent all voters. I have seen Kim’s work ethic and heartfelt concern for our community through her many years of work on our behalf.”

Peter Wrampe, Wilton Republican Town Committee chair, added, “We are grateful to Kim for her authentic and steadfast advocacy and local leadership on behalf of our community, and Kim has our enthusiastic support. All of us are looking forward to an energetic campaign that will serve all of Wilton voters well. Kim is a perfect fit to represent Wilton and the rest of the new district in Hartford.”