ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Democrats Ceci Maher & Keith Denning will Head to Hartford for Wilton

Wilton will have two new Democratic legislators representing the town in Hartford for the next two years. Ceci Maher (D) won the State Senate 26th District race over Republican Toni Boucher, and Keith Denning (D) won the race for State Representative 42nd District, defeating Republican Kim Healy.

After a long day that started well before polls opened at 6 a.m., Wilton’s Registrars of Voters Karen Birck and Annalisa Stravato provided vote tallies to GOOD Morning Wilton shortly before midnight. They reiterated that all results as of now are preliminary and unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State’s office.

Voter Turnout

Voter turnout was brisk. Of the 12,638 eligible voters (which included voters who registered on Election Day and voted at Town Hall), there were 8,421 voters who cast ballots (66.63%). That’s down from the last midterm election in 2018, which saw a “huge” turnout of 72.19%

State Senate 26th District

The 26th District race between Maher and Boucher was very close in Wilton, where both candidates live; Maher led by only 76 votes (4,179 to Boucher’s 4,103), with all votes counted.

But it was in more heavily Democratic towns in the 26th District that the split moved the scale in Maher’s direction, like in Westport (63.76% for Maher, 36.24% Boucher) and Weston (61.31% Maher, 38.69%); Maher also won in Ridgefield, but by a slimmer margin (53.76% vs. 46.28% for Boucher).

Maher celebrated with area Democrats in Westport. She sent GMW a comment about her win.

“I’m excited to be the next state senator for the 26th District. I heard from people at front doors in our communities that they want safe schools, stricter gun laws, reproductive rights protected, action on climate change, good paying jobs, and a transportation infrastructure that works. The future is bright for Connecticut and I look forward to working for the district and being their voice in Hartford. I’m honored to be elected and can’t wait to get started. My thanks to all those who supported this campaign with their vote, time, and hard work, and send thanks to Toni Boucher for a race well fought,” Maher said.

[Editor’s note: the complete results for the full 26th District were not available at publication time; GMW will update the article with the full vote count when available.]

In the State Representative 42nd District race, Denning won Wilton by a wider margin: 4,424 votes (52.54%) vs. 3,845 votes (45.66%) for Healy.

The district also includes small parts of Ridgefield and New Canaan, and with two-thirds of the precincts reporting by publication time, Denning won 5,500 votes (52.30) to 5,017 votes (47.71%) for Healy.

Other Statewide Races

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) declared victory on Tuesday evening, shortly before midnight. With 78% of the precincts reporting at press time, he was leading 53.81% to 44.99% for Bob Stefanowski (R). Supporting that declaration by 1 a.m. were ABC, FOX, CNN and the Associated Press.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) won an easy re-election (55.6% to 44.4% by publication time), so easy that the Associated Press called the race before 8:15 p.m., just 15 minutes after polls closed. His opponent, Leora Levy (R), took a few more hours before she conceded.

Jim Himes (D) will return to Washington as Wilton’s U.S. Representative (4th District). His race was called by the AP just after midnight. He defeated Jayme Stevenson 59.4% to 40.6%.

Stephanie Thomas (D) will be Connecticut’s next Secretary of State. In her three-way race, she was leading at deadline time with 57.4% to Dominic Rapini‘s (R) 40.7% and Cynthia Jennings‘ 1.9%

Following the statewide trend, Democratic candidates were the majority vote-getters in every race in Wilton. Below are the vote tallies, per the registrars of voters, for all the races outside of the state legislative ones.

*Editor’s note: It’s important to point out (again) that the vote counts from the Wilton registrars of voters are considered unofficial and preliminary until they are certified by the Secretary of State.

WILTON VOTES

Ballot Question

Just as state voters did, Wilton voters gave their approval on the Early Voting ballot question: 5,262 people voted ‘yes’ on the question (63%), while 2,494 people voted ‘no’ (29.6%).