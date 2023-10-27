Missed the debates but want to hear from the candidates themselves? With Wilton’s 2023 municipal elections just two weeks away, it’s critical to start hearing directly from the candidates. We have the video from last night’s 90-minute Board of Selectmen Candidate Forum, and you can watch it the way you want — straight through or question-by-question. (Check out our story about last night’s forum, here…)

We did the same for Tuesday night’s Board of Education Candidate Forum and Thursday’s Board of Selectmen Candidate Forum. And coming in November, we’ll have our GMW Video Interviews with each candidate and you’ll be able to watch those the same way.

And catch up on all our Election 2023 coverage here.

Full Debate

Q1: How do you intend to address low turnout at public hearings and town meetings? And how do you hope to engage the electorate in order to encourage citizen input?

Q2: Everyone running is well-educated and qualified to meet the demands of the respective boards. What differentiates you, and how will your vision and skills serve Wilton now and in the years to come?

Q3: If you were to change one thing in our town to make it better, what would it be?

Q4: Do you believe the Wilton Police Department should be expanded to include a school resource officer to be stationed daily at each school

Q5: Should Wilton adopt an LGBTQ Pride Proclamation?

Q6: Please discuss your view on the critical need to support the physical health and well-being of children, specifically by investing in enhanced infrastructure and support for youth sports and recreation and opportunities for elementary-aged, pre-high school-aged children in Wilton. Please discuss your rationale and prioritization of this area relative to others.

Q7: What do you believe is the basic function of the Board of Selectmen?

Q8: Please describe examples of proactive investments in any area that you would propose or support in order to attract families to Wilton and stimulate economic growth.

Q9: What do you think the town should do to be more attractive to recent college graduates so that they move to Wilton?

Q10: Do you believe single-issue candidates benefit a town board?

Q11: Do you think it’s appropriate for residents to personally attack or blame board members for hypothetical or fictional harms while presenting to the Board of Selectmen?

Q12: Do you think the Wilton Police Department should be operating ‘ghost cars’ to enforce speed limits on major thoroughfares in town?

Q13: Do you feel that the conduct of this election has been civil on the part of the candidates? And what have you yourself done to try to help make and keep it so?

Q14: Recently there was a very important Town Master Plan meeting that was Zoomed only with no public onsite Wilton citizen presence. Would you call for all commissions to provide more openness and transparency by allowing citizens to be physically present at all meetings?

Closing Statements