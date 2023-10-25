Missed the debates but want to hear from the candidates themselves? With Wilton’s 2023 municipal elections just two weeks away, it’s critical to start hearing directly from the candidates. We have the video from last night’s 90-minute Board of Education Candidate Forum, and you can watch it the way you want — straight through or question-by-question. (Check out our story about last night’s forum, here…)

We’ll do the same for Thursday night’s Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen Candidate Forums. And coming in November, we’ll have our GMW Video Interviews with each candidate and you’ll be able to watch those the same way.

And catch up on all our Election 2023 coverage here.

Full Debate

Q1: Last spring the Connecticut Assembly passed legislation (Public Act 23-150) that establishes a task force that will review state curriculum standards for civic education, media literacy and American government. Part of the mandate of the task force is to solicit input from local districts and boards of education. What should our school district do to better prepare students as thoughtful and engaged citizens in an interdependent world?

Q2: Everyone running is well-educated and qualified to meet the demands of the respective boards. What differentiates you and how would your vision and skills serve Wilton now and in the years to come?

Q3: The bridge between the community and the schools is a goal. If elected you will represent the community. Part of your job will be to engage with members and to ensure their voices are heard and considered in decision-making. How will you do this? And in your opinion, has the current Board of Education accomplished this or not?

Q4: How should the Board of Education evaluate programs in order to determine if we are meeting the needs of students at all levels?

Q5: Has a survey been done to determine the percentage of students by grade who see a tutor regularly? And if so, what does that tell us?

Q6: How should our civics curriculum teach about current events without becoming political?

Q7: What do you feel is the role of parents — if any — in developing curriculum?

Q8: The Board of Education uses “safe space” and “trigger warning” to accommodate some student/classroom situations. In your opinion, does our district need more or fewer of these interventions?

Closing Statements