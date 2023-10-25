Madhavi Raghu, MD, Breast Imaging, Diagnostic Radiology Credit: Sandro de Carvalho / Nuvance Health

By Madhavi Raghu, MD, Breast Imaging, Diagnostic Radiology, Nuvance Health

Mammogram, breast MRI, breast ultrasound, oh my!

As a fellowship-trained, board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging, I can tell you that many people have questions about the different types of imaging and tests for breasts, whether a screening or diagnostic test, or mammography, MRI or ultrasound.

Here is what you need to know about breast imaging. Plus, why screening mammograms are so important.

Why are screening mammograms important?

Except for skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States. Screening mammograms are currently the most reliable and effective way to detect breast cancer early before it causes symptoms.

Results from decades of research show that women who have regular annual screening mammograms are more likely to have breast cancer found early and have better long-term outcomes.

At Nuvance Health, you can schedule your screening mammogram without a doctor’s order. If you are 40 or older, at average risk for breast cancer and have no symptoms of breast cancer, you can book your annual screening mammogram by visiting nuvancehealth.org/mammogram.

What are screening mammograms?

Mammography is a specialized type of medical imaging that uses low-dose X-rays to see inside the breasts. Screening mammograms can detect breast cancer before it causes symptoms.

Women who are at average risk of developing breast cancer should start annual screening mammograms at age 40. Your doctor may recommend you start screening mammograms earlier if you are at increased risk of developing breast cancer from a strong family history or a genetic predisposition such as BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations.

What is a diagnostic mammogram?

A diagnostic mammogram uses the same mammographic equipment as a screening mammogram and involves specific views of the breast.

Your doctor may recommend a diagnostic mammogram if the screening detects something questionable that requires additional imaging, or if you are experiencing symptoms of breast cancer, such as a new lump in the breast or armpit, changes in the size or shape of the breast, or nipple discharge other than breast milk.

Having these symptoms does not mean you definitely have breast cancer, but it is important to see your doctor as soon as you notice any changes.

What is 3D mammography?

Get your mammograms at a location that offers 3D mammography (tomosynthesis). Studies have shown that tomosynthesis can detect 40 percent more cancers compared to a 2D mammogram. Tomosynthesis also decreases the rate of false positives, which means the interpretation by the radiologist is more accurate.

What is a breast ultrasound?

Women with dense breast tissue are eligible for supplementary screening with breast ultrasound. Ultrasound uses sound waves to produce images that offer a closer look at breast tissue. Diagnostic or targeted ultrasound may also be performed if your doctor feels a suspicious lump during an exam, or if a mammogram reveals an abnormal finding.

What is a breast MRI?

Your doctor may recommend a breast MRI if you are at increased risk of breast cancer. A breast MRI uses magnetic energy to produce more detailed images than tomosynthesis. Contrast dye is injected so the radiologist can see clearly inside the breast. MRI of the breast is very sensitive, which can result in increased false positives.

What is a breast biopsy?

Ultrasounds and mammograms typically answer diagnostic questions most of the time. However, for a small number of patients, the radiologist may recommend an image-guided breast biopsy to better evaluate a finding in the breast. A radiologist will perform the breast biopsy using ultrasound, mammography or MRI.

What are the common concerns about breast imaging?

Common concerns about breast imaging are exposure to radiation, cost, and time away from family or work for the test. I understand!

Modern mammography technology uses an extremely small amount of radiation. On average, the total dose for a screening mammogram is about 0.4 millisieverts (mSv). For comparison, people in the United States are exposed to about three mSv of radiation each year just from their natural surroundings.

Most health insurance companies cover screening mammograms. There are also programs for individuals without health insurance.

The total time a breast imaging test takes depends on the type of imaging and facility. On average, an actual mammogram takes about 15 to 20 minutes.

Evening and weekend appointments are available at Nuvance Health imaging and radiology locations to accommodate your schedule.

Early detection is the best protection. Learn more and book your screening mammogram online.