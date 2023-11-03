Candidate Submitted Bio

Farah Masani (she/her) has lived in Wilton since 2009. Farah lives in town center with her husband, Shawn Frendt, a Wilton Police Officer of 24 years. They both enjoy the live, eat, work, play vibe of town center life.

Farah is deeply rooted in the Wilton community. She is founder of Wilton Pride, the president of Trackside Teen Center, a Scout leader of BSA Troop 125, a volunteer at Middlebrook PTA and CP2027 co-chair at WYC. Farah was appointed by the Board of Selectmen to serve on the SIMM (Schenck’s Island/Merwin Meadows) Committee. Farah has a BA in social work and economics.

Farah works at Barcelona Wine Bar as the director of purchasing and international sourcing. Farah is an organic farmer.

Video Interview

Candidate Submitted Op-Ed

Who the heck is Farah and why should I vote for her?

My name is Farah Masani and I use she/her pronouns. I emigrated to this country at the age of 19 driven by a pursuit of equality, a better life, and an education. As a woman, a person of color, and an immigrant with a diverse international background, I aim to offer a fresh and unique perspective to Wilton’s Board of Select Persons.

I am inspired to run because I firmly believe that our town needs more transparency, greater community engagement, and innovative and creative decision-making. With a proactive approach to finding solutions and an open minded attitude, I am well prepared to make these necessary changes a reality. I look forward to collaborating with you to craft a shared vision for our town and develop strategies for achieving our collective goals.

Over my professional career, I have worked as a social worker, developed needs assessments for communities under the Clinton-Administration Safe and Healthy schools grant, and founded and managed nonprofit organizations.

Currently, I am the Head of Purchasing at Barcelona Wine Bar where my role predominantly involves sourcing, negotiating, and working with artisans and farmers from around the world. While managing our $50 million dollar portfolio, I’ve championed the voices of small business owners, farmers, and producers, resulting in a program that is both profitable and equitable. I’ve served in this role for 12 years and effectively overseen and managed immense growth to 22 restaurants across 11 states in the US. I bring these diverse skills, and a proven track record of leadership that has contributed to success and financial growth.

In my early thirties, I moved to Wilton, not for the schools, as many families do, but rather for the open landscape and the farming community it offered. The charming New England village with restaurants, a movie theater, a bakery, a market, and eclectic retail instantly won me over, reminiscent of my time in Hannover, NH. In 2009, with the diverse workforce housing available, I was able to rent an apartment in town center for just $1,000/month, utilities included, all while juggling jobs as a farmer, a baguette baker, and a barista, mostly on minimum wage. I was able to make a life in Wilton possible. As you can see, I do not shy away from hard work.

I was fortunate enough to meet my husband, Shawn, in Wilton and today, we reside in Town Center by the post office. Living here gives our children the freedom to walk to restaurants, shop for groceries, and develop self-sufficiency. This community is ideal for allowing our children to explore, learn, and develop resilience. I envision a Wilton with increased sidewalks, connectivity and greater walkability.

Today our village looks quite different. We’ve lost our cinema, we’ve seen three bakeries come and go and we’ve had the Gap and other retail stores disappear, leaving a trail of vacancies affecting the soul of our Town Center. It is imperative that we restore our village life. It is the epicenter and lifeblood of our community. As a Town, we must be more welcoming to small businesses and open to diverse housing options.

I have heard from many parents and young adults about wanting this village life; many want to be able to rent an apartment or own a condo in town center and ‘Live, Work, Eat, Play’ here. Additionally, many empty nesters have despaired that they have to leave Wilton because there is nowhere for them to downsize. This is not new information. We got here because of a lack of vision, foresight and mindful planning.

So what do we do to address these challenges?

Develop a long term Vision and Identity for Wilton. Invigorate the culture in our town government making it accessible and friendly to residents, especially our new families. Reintroduce community forums to engage residents, allowing them to actively shape the future of our town; fostering a sense of belonging Increase public /private partnerships in a collaborative government framework. Example: Wilton Land Trust and the Dept. of Environmental Affairs; Ensure that the Social Services Department plays more of a proactive role in our community Invest in our exceptional schools, recognizing they are our town’s greatest asset. Preserve and enhance our open landscapes maintaining their natural beauty Become known as a small business friendly town by establishing a pipeline for new opportunities and provide guidance on “how to start a business” in Wilton

If I have the honor of being elected my primary focus will be on increasing community involvement and collaboration to enhance civic engagement in our town. I have a deep love for our town, and I would be proud to earn your vote and work with you to Move Wilton Forward.

Thank you,

Farah Masani