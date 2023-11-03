Candidate Submitted Bio

Prasad and his family have lived in Wilton for 18-plus years. He is passionate about helping Wilton grow and thrive by capitalizing on the unique characteristics which make it a special place to live, work and raise families.

Prasad has been active in the Wilton community. He currently serves as the chair of the Wilton Economic Development Commission. Previously, he served on the board of Wilton Soccer Association and as a volunteer with the Wilton Y Wahoos Swim Team.

Prasad is running for the BOF to bring transparency and rigor to Wilton’s finances. Prasad’s experience with financial planning, coupled with the ability to collaborate and build consensus, will be an asset for the BOF in developing a reasonable and sustainable mill rate.

Preserve and Grow Wilton

I am proud to call Wilton home and am running for the Board of Finance because as an 18-plus-year Wilton resident, I am passionate about continuing to help Wilton grow by capitalizing on its unique characteristics that make our town a special place to live, work and raise families. My experience and proven track record in the areas of financial planning and analysis, budgeting, strategic planning, data analytics and ability to collaborate and build consensus are exactly what the Board of Finance needs to navigate the uncertainties that lie ahead.

My experience as the chair of Wilton’s Economic Development Commission, which plays an advisory role to the town in helping to grow a vibrant business climate, has given me an intimate understanding of how our town government works. This provides me the advantage of being able to contribute on day one as I will not require the learning curve that comes with serving for the first time.

I will take a resident-first approach and ensure that the decisions I support will keep in perspective the needs of all the voters and strive for a balance between budget and capital needs and a reasonable mill rate, while still being mindful of the importance of Wilton’s commercial tax base that pays more than 20% of taxes collected. Continued reasonable growth is essential to maintaining a reasonable mill rate while funding infrastructure and desired amenity improvements.

Over the last decade we enjoyed an extended period of low tax increases, low inflation, and low interest rates. However, we are at a point of inflection where the inflation we all have now been experiencing will start to have an adverse impact on our taxes.

The challenges will be:

Higher BOS/BOE expenses

Higher debt servicing costs

Higher cost of new debt versus retiring debt

Capital spending required for upgrade and upkeep of facilities like school buildings and other town owned infrastructure

Results of the revaluation which will reflect the increase in home values and the decrease in commercial office building values

The factors in our favor are:

An already shining school system — that we need to continue to support

A triple-A debt rating, Moody’s highest — that we can leverage

The existing prudent budgeting and capital planning discipline — that we need to continue to improve upon

The thoughtful grand list growth strategies contained in our Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) — that we need to continue to support to drive new revenues

The continued high demand for Wilton homes and its positive impact on home values — a trend we need to maintain

For the Board of Finance, the critical tasks will be:

Recognizing the priorities of all residents through active listening and engagement

Adequately funding the school system for growth

Adopting strong 5-, 10-, 20-year capital plans to support our infrastructure

Funding the next two phases of master planning — Cannondale to ensure the preservation of this unique historical area, and amenities planning.

Due to the sheer number of variables and the some of the headwinds, the work is by no means easy, but with careful planning, prioritization and execution, the BOF can ensure our town stays attractive to current residents, businesses and for future residents and businesses.

I will bring diversity of thought, prudent fiscal responsibility, a sustainable growth mindset and an understanding of how Wilton’s government functions to the Board of Finance to enable the development of a budget that supports a reasonable mill rate.

I hope I have earned your trust and ask for your vote on Nov. 7.