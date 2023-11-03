Candidate Submitted Bio

I have been a Wilton resident for over eight years and like most people moved here for our amazing schools. When my son started kindergarten at Miller-Driscoll, I was excited to get involved! I immediately started volunteering, from distributing PTA Edukits to classrooms to room rep in my son’s classroom and as a co-president of the M-D PTA. As PTA president, I saw firsthand the dedication and excellence of our teachers, administrators, and BOE members. I observed how the school system works from behind the scenes and enjoyed working with passionate people who felt strongly about education and our children. If elected to the BOE, I will work passionately and collaboratively and put the interests of our students and teachers at the forefront.

I am thrilled to have this opportunity to tell Wilton about myself and serve the community I love. I am originally from New York, and my husband is from Stamford. We moved to Wilton to raise our son because of its excellent schools and the warm and inviting town feel. Wilton embraced our family from the very beginning and sparked my desire to give back to our community.

When my son started kindergarten, I jumped right into volunteering, from becoming a room rep for my son’s class and library rep to attending PTA meetings and school events. The following year, I took on the role of PTA co-president, which I held for two years during the challenging global pandemic.

It was a privilege to serve the Miller-Driscoll community. I have also served as a PTO president of my church’s Greek school program, organizing many traditional Greek events and celebrations for the children and assisting the Greek school teachers with parent outreach and engagement.

Serving as a PTA president for Miller-Driscoll was inspiring and rewarding. PTA monthly meetings were filled with great information for families, including beloved teacher presentations. Having teachers present to our families was my favorite part. It was very meaningful to have our teachers take the time to explain the curriculum covered in the classroom by featuring student work.

Collaboration and communication were crucial. I worked tirelessly with fellow board members, parents, teachers, and administrators to strive for academic excellence and the well-being of our students. We created innovative ways for parents to stay connected, volunteer, fundraise, and voice their concerns. During this time, I also attended school district meetings, including the Portrait of the Graduate focus group, COVID challenges, and digital learning. I immensely enjoyed being a voice for the community. It was rewarding for me to serve as both a resource and advocate for the parents and teachers.

Community engagement is critical. Families in our town value education, and the voices of our community matter greatly to me. The BoE plays a crucial role in informing the administration as to what the citizens of this town hope to receive from the district. If provided the opportunity to serve Wilton on the BoE, I will bring excellent communication and transparency to the BoE through a monthly BoE newsletter. The newsletter will keep everyone abreast of BoE meetings and salient issues in our district, solicit regular feedback from the community, and highlight our district’s successes. It would also celebrate fantastic programs such as Genesis and Community Steps.

True collaboration with other town boards ensures the success of the town. I am committed to working together and having an open line of communication. This will ensure a comprehensive understanding of the interplay of issues across our town and ensure our ability to work most successfully for our town.

I have the passion, drive, and heart to serve Wilton. I will put my extensive board experience and genuine dedication to serving our community to work advocating for our children. I promise to advocate for the resources necessary for our high-performing district while also keeping our children’s well being a top priority.

If you want to ensure your voice will be heard, vote for me on Nov. 7 for the BoE!

Annie Chochos