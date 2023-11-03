Candidate Submitted Bio:

Toni Boucher has had an extensive business career while serving the State of Connecticut and Town of Wilton as Board of Education Chairman, Selectman, State of Education Commissioner, State Representative and CT State Senator. One of Toni’s final bills in the legislature requires Connecticut schools to teach the Holocaust and other genocides. Toni’s extensive private sector experience includes executive leadership roles in large businesses where she managed hundreds of employees, developed billion-dollar budgets and led new business development and marketing initiatives. Toni also founded several startups and is now helping UCONN Business School grow its entrepreneurship and student-run investment programs. Toni has held series 7, 63 and 31 investment brokerage licenses and has a UCONN MBA. She also published a white paper on Ethics and Nonprofit.

When Lynne Vanderslice announced her retirement as Wilton’s First Selectman, like so many, I was disappointed at the loss of her steady and sound stewardship of our town at the end of this year.

We recognize and thank her for the outstanding leadership of Wilton along with the two Republicans on the board of selectmen Josh Cole, our second selectman and Kim Healy who have put Wilton on a good path. We need this kind of collaborative leadership going forward.

Many residents have since asked me to consider running for this position. My response was that I believed my time in public service was over and that my 16 races and 14 wins was a good record to retire on. Since leaving political office, I have enjoyed actively encouraging and mentoring a younger generation of volunteers interested in local politics. As a result of introducing Democrats and Republicans to their respective Wilton town committees, good outcomes have been achieved for both parties.

The many years of raising my family, serving, and working in Wilton have made me passionate about the town’s wellbeing. After much deliberation, I decided to come out of retirement because of my concern at the increasing negative tenor of discourse within our community and nation. It is dismaying and I feel strongly that a more civil welcoming and inclusive climate is needed. There is also a need for people who can work well with town residents and employees and will show them respect and earn their trust.

We can start by taking off our political hats and putting on our town hat. The good work of dedicated town employees, administration, and boards needs to be recognized and continued. A positive, nonpartisan and civil climate can be achieved by working together with consideration and inclusion by all sides of our community.

My race for First Selectman will focus on championing our great schools; great neighborhoods; great fiscal management; continuing the great legacy created by our First Selectman and the Board of Selectmen; and supporting the hardworking, committed employees and volunteers serving our great town.

I will not sugarcoat things. There are serious challenges ahead for our town. Those who know me know that I will always be open and direct with you. There are many difficult financial issues facing Wilton in this next budget cycle and in the years ahead. A mandated property revaluation will take place shortly. There are indications that lower commercial values will shift higher costs to our homeowners whose properties have increased in value in the last two years. A comprehensive study of our school and town facilities resulted in an estimated $100-$130 million dollars of repairs that will be required in the next 15 years. Interest rates have climbed from 3% to 8% which will make borrowing for capital projects much more expensive. Moody’s rating agency has informed the town that instead of requiring the town to set aside 10% reserve funds for a triple A rating, they would like to see 25-35% set aside. We have a major police station renovation to be completed. There are also several large apartment complexes being proposed which may stretch town services such as police, fire, road work and schools as well as potentially change the look and feel of Wilton. In addition, there will also be unforeseen events that may test our residents, staff, board volunteers and local resources. As daunting as these issues may appear, I truly believe we can overcome them by staying vigilant and, listening to and involving our residents in the decision-making process.

In taking advantage of Wilton’s immense intellectual resources, we can meet whatever challenges and opportunities presented to us and continue to take pride in the town we love.