Candidate Submitted Bio

Patrick and his wife Jessica have lived in Wilton for two years with their daughters Hannah (6) and Harper (4), who attend Miller-Driscoll and Children’s Day. Patrick comes from a family of civic servants who served on various boards in Orange where he was raised, and he’s excited about the opportunity to continue that tradition and serve his fellow Wiltonians on the Board of Education. When he (and wife Jess) are not watching their daughters at cheerleading or dance recitals, Patrick manages a technology sales team for Mastercard where he’s been for seven years and was recently honored with the CEO award. Patrick is a proud Eagle Scout and holds a BA from Fordham University in Political Science and also focused on Spanish and Business Administration.

Video Interview

Candidate Submitted Op-Ed

Community Doesn’t Happen by Accident

Two-and-half years ago, my wife Jessica and I chose to move to Wilton from a neighboring city because of the world-class public school system — something you hear so often when speaking to other families in the Wilton community. During this time we’ve had the great fortune of building meaningful relationships, learning about our town’s history and most importantly, becoming part of the wonderful community that is Wilton, Connecticut.

To me, community is everything. But community doesn’t happen by accident; it’s achieved over time by people coming together to pursue common goals (e.g. how do we build a top-tier public school system?), problem-solve (e.g. how do we revitalize the commercial district in town), and ultimately determine how to keep moving ourselves forward.

I’m running for the Board of Education because I want to do my part to contribute to our wonderful community. I bring skills and experience that can help us continue moving our schools forward. Specifically, I believe my background in business development and finance can help create a working relationship with the Board of Finance to ensure we have meaningful engagement especially as it relates to the annual budget process. And I’m not afraid to be persistent and ask the hard questions; my kids and many of my colleagues would agree.

I’m running for the Board of Education because I believe young families like ours, who have children that will benefit from our incredible schools for the next 13-plus years, should get involved. We should have a say in how we move our schools forward and ensure that we continue to produce well-rounded graduates who are fully prepared to succeed in the bigger world outside of Wilton.

I’m running for the Board of Education because our schools are our most important asset — they provide an education that is among the very best in the state — and they drive our property values. I want to ensure that those facts remain true.

I’ve had a chance to meet so many of you over the past few months as I’ve gone door-to-door and attended local events and that has been a really encouraging experience. Now I’m hoping that you will put your trust in me to represent you, without conflict, on the Board of Education so that we can continue to ensure our schools remain sought after and our students receive the very best educational experience that we can offer them.