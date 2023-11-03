Candidate Submitted Bio

Josh currently serves as second selectman and has been a member of the Board of Selectmen for the past 5-1/2 years. He also is a current member of the Water Pollution Control Authority, and Board of Directors for the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, and previously served as chairman of the Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals. Josh and his wife have lived in Wilton for 16 years and have two daughters, one in Middlebrook and one in Cider Mill. Josh has practiced commercial real estate and finance law in Connecticut and New York for the past 21 years, and is a partner and co-chair of the Commercial Finance Practice Group at Pullman & Comley, LLC, one of the oldest and largest law firms in Connecticut.

Video Interview

Candidate Submitted Op-Ed

My wife and I moved to Wilton in 2007. Wilton stood apart from neighboring towns because of the sense of community. We started our family here, and now have two young daughters attending Wilton schools.

I take pride that people have reached out to thank me for my professional demeanor as second selectman and during my time on the Board of Selectmen. Strength is not measured by the volume of one’s voice or by the sting of one’s political rhetoric; it is in understanding the issues and through hard work that we build a strong community.

During my time volunteering on Town boards, I have earned a reputation as a strong and reasoned advocate for all residents. I have always promoted frank and open dialogue about the challenges facing our Town. I have fought for my friends and neighbors against state proposals that would erode home rule by usurping local zoning, forcing school consolidation, re-directing vehicle tax revenue to the State, and assessing the Town for the state’s shortfall in funding the teacher pension system.

Strong leadership requires thoughtful preparation and planning for the unexpected and keeping our residents informed about matters that may impact our Town, and I have taken those steps during my time on the Board of Selectmen.

As a member of our highly effective Board of Selectmen for the last five and half years, I have been able to bring to the Board a unique perspective as a father of young children, a member of a two-career household, and a busy commercial real estate and finance attorney. I understand and appreciate the pressures of balancing a home with two full-time careers and family life in today’s society. I understand what young families in Town, and those moving to Town, need from our Town government.

Residents want to be reassured that their elected officials represent and hear their concerns, particularly related to maintaining the delicate balance between essential services and budgetary constraints.

As your second selectman, I’ve worked closely with our outgoing first selectwoman to:

reduce our four-year annual budget growth to 0.46%

help secure $33.5 million in state and federal grants over the last three and a half years

maintain the Town’s AAA Bond Rating, resulting in lower borrowing costs

ensure that the Town Employee Retirement Plan is fully funded

add renewable energy sources for 70% of municipal and school electricity needs

authorize funding for Master Planning in the Town center and Rte. 7 corridor to encourage responsible development and growth of our commercial tax base

in the Town center and Rte. 7 corridor to encourage responsible development and growth of our commercial tax base secure voter approval at the Annual Town Meeting for construction of the new Police Headquarters

for construction of the new establish the town administrator position to ensure continuity of municipal operations

I understand the need to keep, maintain, and improve essential services, and the need to carefully watch our tax burden. I also understand that many of our residents are in the midst of the same family/work life balancing act that I am, and need qualified representation that will take the time to monitor changes in state laws and mandates that will impact the Town’s services and financial status.

I also understand and appreciate the pressures facing our older residents, as my wife’s aunt also lives in town and we have friends looking to retire and downsize. I know that my friends and neighbors throughout Wilton need an advocate who will take the time to understand their perspective, rather than force their own personal ideals or agenda upon them.

In my professional career, I am a practicing commercial real estate and finance attorney representing large institutional lenders, developers, and property owners throughout Connecticut and New York. I have earned a professional reputation as someone who brings people with differing interests together to find common ground and solve complex problems. My legal training and experience allow me to critically and thoroughly evaluate all issues that come before the Board of Selectmen.

Prior to joining the Board of Selectmen, I served as chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals, was a member of the Town Counsel selection committee, and a member of the POCD workgroup. I also currently serve on the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce, and as a member of the Water Pollution Control Authority. You may have also seen me volunteering at our town’s Annual Clean-up Day, volunteering at Ambler Farm Day, grabbing a bite at one of our town’s terrific restaurants, out with my family around town, or watching my daughters in their dance recitals, playing soccer, or cheering for our youth football teams (Go Warriors!).

If re-elected, I will continue to be committed to Wilton and a voice for all of its residents. Wilton is home for me and my family; it has a proud past and a bright future.

I would truly appreciate your support. Thank you.