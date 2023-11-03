In addition to candidate op-eds, our Special Election Issue also provides each political town committee with the opportunity to submit one, 600-word op-ed on behalf of its endorsed candidates running to represent Wilton, and/or platform. This essentially gives candidates endorsed by a political party a chance for extra exposure on the site.

To be fair to unaffiliated candidates who are not affiliated with a party, we allow them to submit a second, 600-word op-ed in addition to their “Meet the Candidate” statement.

For Election 2023, Sara Sclafani is the sole candidate unaffiliated and unendorsed by a party. This is her additional op-ed.

My name is Sara Sclafani and I’m running for the two-year seat on Wilton’s Board of Education as an unaffiliated candidate on Row C. Running as an independent candidate means I will listen to all the voices in our community, and focus solely on making the best decisions for our children, our schools, and our town, with no partisan agenda.

During the past eight weeks of this campaign, and over the past six years as a dedicated volunteer in our district, I’ve made it a priority to engage directly with parents, teachers, and town residents to build meaningful connections and understand their concerns and their vision for our public schools. Here are some of the things I have learned and will work toward if elected to the Board of Education:

1. Education Is Our Common Ground. Putting education first shows our kids that we believe in their potential. Teachers want to be part of a community that values excellence, and they become invested in delivering the highest quality education to our students. And, of course, strong schools attract new residents, leading to increased property values and driving community development.

2. Teachers Need Our Support. I was disheartened to learn that a recent survey by the Connecticut Education Association reported high levels of dissatisfaction among our state’s teachers. I never want that to be the case with Wilton teachers. They’re the backbone of our schools and they deserve resources, recognition, and a receptive avenue for voicing concerns. In addition to benefiting their own mental health, teachers who feel heard and appreciated are more likely to contribute ideas and feedback. One of my most rewarding experiences serving as co-president of the Miller-Driscoll PTA was participating in the grant process and seeing the innovative ways that our teachers sought to enrich student learning, from multicultural dolls in our kindergarten classrooms to trampolines for sensory regulation.

3. Our Budget Reflects Our Values. Our budget is not just a financial document; it reflects our values as a community and our commitment to providing the best education possible. I will work hard to promote open discussion and collaboration with the Board of Finance, to elicit deliberations that go beyond just the mill rate and strategically address the future needs of our schools. I will foster greater community engagement in the budget process as I successfully did on the PTA, evidenced by a marked increase in community participation during public hearings and throughout the budget cycle.

4. Parents and Families Must Be Engaged As Partners. We’re fortunate to live in a district that welcomes parents into the schools through our PTAs, committee work, educational workshops, and other opportunities. Our district has worked hard on improving how it uses technology to communicate with families. I would like to explore more broadly how the Board of Education can increase engagement with families, promoting a more open and collaborative relationship. Families want to be active partners in their children’s education and feel valued as important stakeholders in the educational process, but they don’t always know the best way to participate.

Putting education first is more than just my campaign slogan; it’s a commitment to action — and my actions speak loudly. My experience in our schools and with our town’s budget process, as well as my efforts to connect with parents, teachers, and community members, demonstrate my willingness to contribute to the betterment of our schools. Our children’s education should not be a partisan issue, and I ask for your vote and your shared commitment to building a brighter future.