Dear Fellow Wiltonians,

You may have noticed that we refer to our slate of candidates as the “Row B” slate rather than Republicans. We do this because many of these candidates, this year and in years past, are not Republicans, but rather unaffiliated and independent voters. And when it comes to local governance, even the Republicans on Row B are Wiltonians one hundred times more than they are members of some national party.

So, what do the Row B candidates stand for? The truth is, they are individuals with different views and opinions. And we like it that way. When we chose our candidates a few months ago there was no litmus test beyond wanting to find the best and most qualified people with the time and energy to lead this town we all call home.

What you won’t find coming from Row B candidates are attack ads or nasty letters bashing fellow Wiltonians. We don’t disparage those we are running against, those brave enough to throw their name in the ring.

Running for constable, Maggie Bittner and Angie Bertolino (Independent) are business owners and active moms you’ve probably seen at PTA events or volunteering in the schools. Peter Wrampe (that’s me) has been in Wilton since 1979 and is still trying to make a positive difference.

Jeff Turner, Mohammed Ayoub, and Lily Zoruba are a dynamic trio running for Zoning Board of Appeals. Jeff is one of the most prolific volunteers in Wilton now looking to make a positive impact in another way. Mohammed is an international architect and longtime Wiltonian, while Lily is a recent Wilton High School graduate looking to improve her hometown.

Melissa Rotini (unaffiliated) and Rick Tomasetti are the incumbent vice-chair and chairman of Planning and Zoning, respectively. They have been instrumental in laying the foundation for Wilton’s future improvements. Newcomer Anthony Cenatiempo, the chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals, has stepped up to serve alongside them.

Rudy Escalante and Prasad Iyer are consummate professionals with impeccable reputations and backgrounds well-suited for the Board of Finance. They share a strong belief in fiscal responsibility and want to keep Wilton on the right footing so we can continue to support our schools and our other important resources for years to come.

For the Board of Education, Lori Bufano, Annie Chochos, Heather Priest (unaffiliated), and Mark Shaner (unaffiliated) are as qualified a group of candidates as one can only hope for. They are advocating for high achievement across grade levels. With a renewed emphasis on transparency, they will return civility to the Board and collaboration with the Board of Finance.

Incumbent Second Selectman Josh Cole has been an integral part of Wilton’s success in recent years. His understanding of our town’s operations and finances is unparalleled, and his ability to work in an apolitical and professional manner is proven. Wilton absolutely needs Josh’s leadership to continue!

Toni Boucher needs no introduction. Her positive impact on Wilton and on Connecticut has been immeasurably strong, and for longer than many Wiltonians have been alive. Her infectious optimism for Wilton’s future is shared by the rest of her Row B running mates.

I hope I’ve convinced you to take a deeper look at these incredible individuals on Row B who pledge to put people over politics and give Wilton their best.

Thank you,

Peter Wrampe, Chairman

Wilton Republican Town Committee