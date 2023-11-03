In addition to candidate op-eds, our Special Election Issue also provides each political town committee with the opportunity to submit one, 600-word op-ed on behalf of its endorsed candidates running to represent Wilton, and/or platform. To be fair to unaffiliated candidates who are not affiliated with a party, we allow them to submit a second, 600-word op-ed in addition to their “Meet the Candidate” statement. More information is available in GMW’s Election Guidelines and Policies.

Wilton is our wonderful home. We almost take for granted our excellent schools, natural beauty, and involved volunteers. the Wilton YMCA, Wilton Library, Merwin Meadows, sports leagues, Wilton Playshop, Wilton Garden Club, Ambler Farm, NRVT, Minks to Sinks, houses of worship, and more create community and give our town texture.

And… we can be more. This year’s Democratic candidates offer the experience, energy, and vision to move our town forward.

Ross Tartell is running for re-election to the Board of Selectmen. Nobody cares more about mental health and supporting local business, and he’ll continue to push for fiscal prudence. Ross has a leadership development consulting firm and teaches at Columbia University. Farah Masani is an essential advocate for voices that aren’t always heard, especially the Pride community, environment, and our youth. Farah brings strong fiscal and planning skills as director of purchasing for a very successful restaurant group. She’s president of Trackside, an engaged Scout leader, and is married to a Wilton police officer. Ross and Farah will energize our town with reimagined vision, fiscal responsibility, and warmth.

Wilton’s current Board of Finance has generated significant controversy. Our town deserves a board that will evaluate needs soberly and cooperatively, listen to parents when they testify in huge numbers, focus on significant strategy rather than line-items, and provide foresight on capital needs. Tim Birch, Slava Servello, and David Tatkow bring exceptional professional experience, a commitment to listen respectfully, and an insistence that fiscal responsibility requires long-term vision. Tim (BU, JD) leads legal and transactional matters for a company operating over 100 businesses in 13 states. Slava (NYU, MBA) is a financial controller responsible for strategic financial planning and budget management. David (UChicago, MBA) is an award-winning investment advisor to multi-billion-dollar pension funds. At a time when visionary planning and thriving businesses are needed to make Wilton more affordable and livable, these are professionals we can trust.

Our schools are the heart of Wilton. They’re the reason most of us moved here and their excellence is the single greatest factor supporting our property values. Board of Education Chair Ruth Deluca is a passionate and deeply knowledgeable advocate for our students. Under Ruth, our schools continue to achieve remarkable success, with transparency and inclusion. Patrick Pearson moved to Wilton with his wife and two daughters specifically for our schools. As a Mastercard VP, he’ll provide important planning and financial expertise. Sara Sclafani is the only unaffiliated candidate this year (not running as a Democrat or Republican). She’s a lawyer, HR professional, and involved volunteer (Scouts, PTA…). Sarah is a superb candidate and will strengthen the board’s historic, non-partisan approach.

Wilton’s Ethics Council has determined that two Republican BOE candidates have disqualifying conflicts, and that all remedies will be “ineffective…. inefficient, and unproductive.” The chair of the committee that wrote Wilton’s Ethics Code calls that determination “wise and appropriate.” A former Republican BOE member says she ”will not vote for” those Republican candidates due to the conflicts. None of this speaks to those candidates’ character or competence, but it speaks loudly to board disfunction if they are elected. Our town, our schools, and even those two candidates would have been better served had Republicans proposed them for different positions.

Wilton will further benefit by electing Mark Ahasic (P&Z), Bob Zsunkan (Assessment Appeals), and Jane Rinard, Bo Mitchell and Ernie Ricco (Constables).

We ask you to support all of the Democrats on Row A, and Sarah on unaffiliated Row C. Regardless of your choices, we encourage you to vote. Wilton succeeds only when dedicated neighbors run and serve. Thanks to all who have stepped forward this year.