At Friday evening’s (Sept. 29) Council on Ethics meeting, all four of the candidates who self-reported potential conflicts of interest were on hand to hear updates on the appointed council’s conclusions — along with First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and more members of the public than had ever attended an Ethics Council meeting.

After a full-hour of discussion behind closed doors in executive session at a meeting at Comstock Community Center, in a 3-to-1 vote the council declined to revisit the advisory opinion it issued on Sept. 5 regarding Wilton Board of Education (BOE) candidates Heather Priest and Mark Shaner. That opinion indicated there were potential conflicts each had because of their respective spouses’ jobs with Wilton Public Schools, which it suggested could impact their service on the BOE.

Council member Tamara Conway made a motion that the council reconsider the opinion on Priest and Shaner, but that motion was voted down 3-to-1.

The four-member council, which only serves in an advisory capacity and has no statutory power, also gave a unanimous opinion that there was no evidence of potential conflict for Lori Bufano, a BOE candidate whose retired boyfriend sometimes works as a substitute for Wilton schools.

“The couple do not co-mingle their finances,” said Thanh Tsoi, Council chair, noting that Bufano’s service on the board “would not present a financial conflict of interest or a personal conflict of interest.”

All three candidates are running on the Republican ticket, though both Priest and Shaner are registered as Unaffiliated.

Members of the Council of Ethics including, from left, Chair Thanh Tsoi, Tamara Conway, Rhonda Brown, secretary, and Elizabeth Edwards, vice chair. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said she was in attendance to help the Council on Ethics follow proper protocol with their meeting, which included a one-hour period of executive session. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

A rare showing of members of the public at the Council on Ethics meeting. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Sharing the Republican ticket for Board of Education are, from left, Mark Shaner, Lori Bufano, and Heather Priest, all of whom were on hand at Friday night’s Council of Ethics meeting. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Board of Selectmen candidate Farah Masani, a Democrat, had also submitted a conflict of interest disclosure to the Council on Ethics, because she is married to Shawn Frendt, who has been a police officer in town for 24 years.

Both Masani and Frendt were in attendance at Friday night’s meeting as well, but there was no discussion held regarding her candidacy.

Others in attendance included Ross Tartell, a Democratic selectman who is running for re-election, and Tom Dubin, Democratic Town Committee chair.

“I’m glad they came to the determination that they did and I’m happy to move forward with the process of being elected to the Board of Education,” Bufano said afterward.

Priest and Shaner were sanguine in their responses.

“It hasn’t changed so I don’t have any further comment,” Priest said.

“It was kind of a non-event,” Shaner added. “They had already issued an opinion.”

Asked about the council’s vote to decline her motion to revisit the opinions on Priest and Shaner, Conway gave no comment.

Council members noted it was literally the first time in years that so many people had attended one of their meetings.

“We are happy the public is interested in the Council on Ethics,” Tsoi said, noting that details about the group can be found on the Town of Wilton website.