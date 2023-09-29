While it’s often hard to find residents interested and willing to run for seats on Wilton’s Boards and Commissions, this year’s election campaign includes four candidates who did step forward to run for seats on two Wilton boards — but who may have conflicts of interest that could impact what they can do as board members, based on their relatives who work for the Town of Wilton in some capacity.

It’s a question the Wilton Council on Ethics is deciding and initial actions from the Council seem to indicate — at least for two of those candidates — that there could be considerable conflicts of interest if elected to their posts. Wilton residents and the candidates themselves will learn more tonight, Friday, Sept. 29, when the Council holds a meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Comstock Community Center.

Who are the candidates in question? There are four:

Mark Shaner , an Unaffiliated voter running for Board of Education (4-year term) on the Republican ticket, is married to a teacher in the Wilton Public Schools .

, an Unaffiliated voter running for (4-year term) on the Republican ticket, is married to a teacher in the . Heather Priest , an Unaffiliated voter running for Board of Education (2-year term) on the Republican ticket, is married to a teacher in the Wilton Public Schools.

, an Unaffiliated voter running for Board of Education (2-year term) on the Republican ticket, is married to a teacher in the Wilton Public Schools. Farah Masani , a registered Democrat running for Board of Selectmen (4-year term) on the Democratic ticket, is married to a police officer with the Wilton Police Department .

, a registered Democrat running for (4-year term) on the Democratic ticket, is married to a police officer with the . Lori Bufano, a registered Republican running for Board of Education (4-year term) on the Republican ticket, is in a relationship with a person who works as a substitute with the Wilton Public Schools.

All four candidates have submitted self-disclosures to the Council of Ethics, as suggested by the Town’s Code of Ethics, the ordinances “that establish clear standards of ethical conduct for all who serve the town,” including town employees and officials.

The Code states that during the election process, candidates are “encouraged” to disclose anything that might “impair their ability to perform” the office they are seeking.

In this story, we take a look at each of the situations in front of the Council on Ethics.

Mark Shaner and Heather Priest

Shaner and Priest submitted disclosures to the Town Clerk on Aug. 18. According to Council records, the candidates indicated that if they serve on the BOE and a “potential conflict of interest were to arise, they would recuse themselves or seek an Advisory Opinion from the Council.”

The Council considered the disclosure at a meeting on Sept. 5, and issued one joint advisory opinion about both candidates on Sept. 11. (That opinion is not online but GMW obtained a copy from the Town Clerk and has posted it at the end of the story.)

The minutes from an Emergency Meeting of the Council on Sept. 18 indicate that one member, Tamara Conway, made a motion to revisit the opinion, although no reason was provided. The agenda for tonight’s meeting indicates that the opinion will be discussed again and potentially revised.

In its Sept. 11 opinion, the Council examined whether a conflict of financial or personal interest truly did exist if a BOE member was married to a WPS employee, and if so, would any option to mitigate that conflict provided in the Code of Ethics be enough?

The code defines financial interest as “an actual or potential economic gain or loss, which is neither de minimis [minimal] nor shared by the general public, that accrues to an official or employee, to a relative, or to a business.”

Personal interest is any that represents an “actual or potential noneconomic benefit or detriment, which is neither de minimis nor shared by the general public, that accrues to an official or employee, to a relative, or to a business.”

The decision indicated that, based on definitions in the town’s Code, the Council saw a conflict of interest for BOE members related to district employees by blood, adoption or marriage, both financially and potentially personally.

“It is the opinion of the Council that … serving as a BOE member when a relative is employed by the Wilton Schools presents a potential Financial Conflict of Interest and/or a Potential Personal Conflict of Interest” when deliberating on any personnel-related decision, the Council wrote.

Among the main points made in the Sept. 11 advisory opinion (emphasis added):

Decisions that would present a conflict in this situation, and “greatly impact any ability of the BOE member in question to participate in multiple Board responsibilities” included decisions on “the number of [employee] positions, appraisal of performance or remuneration… creating or abolishing positions, establishing policies for employment…” and considering and voting on the school budget.

included decisions on “the number of [employee] positions, appraisal of performance or remuneration… creating or abolishing positions, establishing policies for employment…” and considering and voting on the school budget. Recusal from all personnel-related deliberations, decision-making and actions would “likely be [an] ineffective remedy.” That’s due, the Council wrote, given “the number and significance of personnel-related matters” that are part of the BOE members’ responsibilities.

from all personnel-related deliberations, decision-making and actions would That’s due, the Council wrote, given “the number and significance of personnel-related matters” that are part of the BOE members’ responsibilities. Asking for an advisory opinion each time a personnel-related decision came before the board would be “inefficient and unproductive” and the workings of the BOE “would be substantially impacted” if every personnel-related decision had to be postponed until the Ethics Council ruled.

and if every personnel-related decision had to be postponed until the Ethics Council ruled. Regardless of whatever remedy the Board member took, the Council wrote that it “would not be sufficient to eliminate the appearance of personal Conflict of Interest” because that person would have access to related information.

The opinion concluded with a statement referring to how the Ethics Code “encourages candidates for public office to ‘disclose’ any potential conflicts to voters.

The Council did not go as far as suggesting whether or not Shaner and Priest should run or serve on the Board of Education.

Shaner and Priest released a statement following the release of the council’s advisory opinion. That statement appears on social media but is not posted on the Republican Town Committee‘s website or its “Meet the Candidates” page. Shaner and Priest said it was circulated in RTC emails.

The statement also was submitted to GOOD Morning Wilton on Sept. 22 for consideration of being published as paid content; that statement appears today.

In that statement, Shaner and Priest write that transparency and clear communication is a “centerpiece” of their campaigns. They say that being married to teachers in Wilton Schools offers them a “unique vantage point” and that they are proud of their spouses and reference them in their campaign literature “for good reasons.”

“The perspective we gain from educators in our families will add valuable insights for us as members of the BOE; it will help us improve schools and BOE functioning,…” they wrote.

Shaner and Priest acknowledge contacting the Council of Ethics to disclose their situations. “We made clear to the Council who we are and what we are doing, and we offered to be of help to the Council should it need more information.”

Shaner and Priest write that they are “comfortable that we can serve the town well while complying with the Code.”

As an example they refer to the next Wilton’s teachers’ contract negotiation in 2026, and write that only one board member out of six is required to participate, “so it is straightforward for us to recuse ourselves from this board responsibility.” They later add “…any potential conflicts will be addressed transparently, as and when they arise, by following the procedures outlined in the Code.”

Their statement refers to the Council on Ethics’ “suggestion” that they “continue to be transparent and talk with voters about the situation and how we will handle any potential conflicts. Where recusal is required, we will recuse ourselves. If a matter is ambiguous, we will seek an advisory opinion as outlined by the Code, and all of this will be open and posted to the BOE website,” and add, “Transparency is not just a buzzword to us. It’s why we are running.”

They do not include or refer to any of the other conclusions in the Council’s opinion, about when and how much such conflict would impact board operations or that the remedies could be “inefficient,” “unproductive” or “not sufficient.”

While negotiation on the teachers’ contract involves just one member, the final contract requires all BOE members to vote on its approval.

Some other specific BOE member responsibilities related to personnel include:

Performance evaluation and contract extension of the superintendent, who is the ultimate supervisor over a potential board member’s spouse

Decisions on adopting the budget — the largest component of which is teacher salary; discussion of all other items as part of the budget is impacted by how many teachers there are (or directly impacts how many teachers are employed) and how large a component that salary line is. Can a potential board member with a district spouse be completely impartial or participate in any part of budget setting and approval?

Approval over other operational questions — for example, Middlebrook block scheduling, or changes in administrative leadership at particular buildings… board members have approval on many of those decisions and input on many others

Curriculum changes and development which may impact the spouse directly or indirectly

Policy changes, most are routine but some involve personnel

The board often meets in confidential executive sessions to discuss litigation and sensitive personnel issues — there is potential for serious damage if that confidentiality isn’t maintained, let alone the appearance of possibility it may not be kept

Should two of the six-person BOE need to recuse themselves on several major discussions or votes, that potentially could mean just four members alone will take part in active discussions or make major approval decisions.

GOOD Morning Wilton reached out to both Shaner and Priest for comment on the conclusions drawn by the Council on Ethics; on some of the other board responsibilities such as those listed above from which they might have to recuse themselves; and what they want voters to know about the possibility of that happening either on occasion or often?

In response, they co-signed an email with the following comment:

“We (Heather and Mark) have already addressed these issues, including in our jointly written article published one week ago and circulated on social media and in RTC emails (we submitted the same statement to GMW on Sept. 22, but it has not yet been published*).

“In addition, we and the RTC sought guidance on our situation from the Executive Director and General Counsel of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE), Patrice McCarthy. Ms McCarthy’s input was 100% consistent with the approach we outlined in our statement which reflects the due diligence we conducted prior to and since becoming candidates for the Board. Specifically, the applicable Connecticut statutes prohibit only employees, and not spouses of employees, from serving on a board that employs them, and there is no legal conflict unless the voting person would directly benefit from his or her vote in a way different from the group as a whole.

“We have made clear that we will go beyond these legal requirements; we have proactively disclosed our relationships, and remain transparent and open about them. More generally, we believe the Board can be more transparent and less partisan so that it focuses primarily on what’s in the best interest of the town and our students.

“No one who lives in Wilton, pays taxes, or has a child in the schools can be completely impartial. We’re for Wilton, for Wilton Public Schools, and for ensuring the schools deliver the best possible outcomes for all our students.“

GOOD Morning Wilton has reached out to Patrice McCarthy, who confirmed what Shaner and Priest wrote was correct.

*Editor’s note: that statement appears in GMW today, as sponsored content.

Farah Masani

Masani said she submitted her disclosure and request for an advisory opinion to the Town Clerk on Tuesday, Sept. 19. According to the town clerk’s office, Council of Ethics Chair Thanh Tsoi picked up Masani’s request one week later, on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Masani’s disclosure is not listed on the agenda for Friday evening’s meeting.

Tsoi told GMW that discussion and review of Masani’s request is “expected to be included in a future meeting that has not been scheduled yet.”

As such the Council has not issued an opinion on Masani’s situation.

GMW reached out to Masani who said that she contacted the Council on Ethics because she “recognize[s] that I may have a ‘financial interest or personal interest’ in certain matters relating to the Police Department.” She said she requested the Council “advise on which issues I should recuse myself.”

In response to questions about what specific areas would present a conflict of interest because her husband works for the Wilton Police Department, Masani listed the following:

Any matters relating to the budget of the Police Department, especially insofar as budget decisions can affect staffing, programmatic, or strategic matters that might in the short or longer term affect Police Department employees. Any matters relating to salaries or benefits of the Police Department employees. Any matters of significant strategic importance for the Police Department. Any matters that could affect the day-to-day job responsibilities of the Police Department employees. Any matters relating to the discipline, training, or management of the Police Department employees. Any matters relating to the management or employment of the Police Department employees, especially members of the department who are senior to my husband such as the Police Chief and Deputy Police Chief etc. etc. Any capital expenses that might affect the Police Department employees, including as it relates to the design, management, or modification of existing or new buildings. Any other matters on which the Council foresees potential financial or personal interest due to the fact that my husband is employed by the Police Department.

Masani pointed to the fact that there is a separation between the BOS and the police department in the form of the Police Commission. “I believe there are limited conflicts because of the exclusive powers of the Police Commission, as defined in the Town Charter.”

She pointed to Article III Sections 25-7 and 25-8 of Wilton’s Town Charter, which outline the “exclusive powers” of the Police Commission, including oversight of personnel.

Those Town Charter sections “reserve several important decision areas to the Police Commission rather than to the Board of Selectpersons. I believe that mitigates most (but not all) circumstances of potential conflict,” she wrote.

One area of oversight the BOS does have over the Police Department is in the appointment of police commissioners. In that case, Masani said, “I am willing to recuse myself for these decisions and follow the guidance of the ethics council.”

In fact, the BOS is responsible for the negotiation and the approval of two of the police contracts: for wage and other terms of employment, and for the pension. In addition, the BOS determines the recommended police budget submitted to the Board of Finance, both operating expenses and operating capital.

Whether that is a significant enough portion of the budget deliberations to impact Masani’s involvement with considering the entire budget is a question the Council will need to examine.

Masani’s statement to GMW referred to her husband’s service as a Wilton Police Officer as “amazing” and noted their volunteer work together in the community.

“I understand there may be a conflict with me running for BOS and him being a town police officer. This is why I have reached out to the Wilton Council on Ethics for advice on which issues I should recuse myself from,” Masani wrote, adding that any conflict would be “limited, manageable and recusable.”

She added that she takes her ethical responsibilities under the charter “seriously.”

Lori Bufano

Bufano submitted her disclosure to the Council via the Town Clerk — “approximately one month ago” she said — and the Council called an Emergency Meeting on Sept. 18 to discuss it and review a draft of an advisory opinion, according to minutes posted on the town website. It is also on the agenda to be discussed and possibly voted on at tonight’s meeting.

The minutes indicate nothing regarding what the council discussed or how they would advise Bufano.

There is a distinction in Bufano’s case, as she is not married to her partner who works as a substitute in the Wilton schools. Wilton’s Code of Ethics details the potential conflict that could arise for a town official related to a town employee, and specifically defines a relative as “a person related … by blood, adoption or marriage.”

In response to GMW‘s request for comment, Bufano said she filed “for full transparency.” However, reading the Code of Ethics literally, she said she believes it “does not apply to my situation.”

As a result, Bufano wrote, “[I] don’t think I would have to recuse from any voting.”

Documents

Below is the advisory opinion issued by the Council on Ethics regarding Shaner and Priest’s disclosures. The advisory itself covers both candidates, but it was sent individually to each candidate, so we have included both.

UPDATE: The article was updated to include more specific responsibilities of a member of the Board of Selectmen in relation to the Police Department, with regard to budget.