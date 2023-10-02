[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]

This week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” features the Wilton High School football team‘s fourth win — another blowout — this time over Fairfield Warde. Plus, WSW was there as the WHS girls soccer team defeated Staples, 1-0.

Further down below, WHS boys golf coach Jack Majesky updates GMW on the week’s three matches his team faced.

Boys Golf

Wilton Boys Golf tops Norwalk with a score of 152

Closely following three days of inclement weather, Ophelia oriented, the sky and turf beneath it cleared in time for play and a Tuesday, Sept. 26 FCIAC match between neighboring Wilton and Norwalk High Schools was conducted at Rolling Hills Country Club. “The Hills,” boasting the highest course rating of Conference golf hosting sites was witness to fine play by each team and the match decision was once again attributed to the Wilton team’s depth and balanced scoring. Predicated on the FCIAC format of adding the returns of the four lowest scorers of five-man teams, the Warriors prevailed with their best-of-season at-home total of 152. Tucker Farrell and Hudson Hagmann, representing their school in the second competitive foursome, each signed for one over par 37s constructed via twining as well with 3s on the par-4 fourth, a 372-yard travel from highly lofted tee to lowest course bunkered fairway to elevated green. Scores of 39s completed the team total produced by Jake Schlack, Will Soucy, and Thomas Rogozinski — your choice of which two.

The Wilton win moves its mid-season conference record to 6-1-1 and acknowledgment as a team that “playing the right way” is to be reckoned with.

Wilton Golf falls to Fairfield Ludlowe by 3 strokes

The FCIAC Boys Golf Conference move from spring to fall golf play took credit on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 27, for moderate temperature, a cloudless sky, full sun, and a marvelous opportunity to contest the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons at Smith-Richardson Golf Course. On turf and greens well maintained, the golf was well played; the decision was in doubt until the final putt dropped, and the Warriors came out on the short end, falling by three strokes, 156-159. The loss was the second of nine matches, one tie included.

The Warriors’ co-captains Rogozinski and Hagmann, playing from the one and three positions, led their team in scoring. Hudson bogeyed Smith’s first and thereafter crafted all pars and birdies at the 400-yard par-4 fifth and the finishing par-5 ninth — wedge to 5 feet on the postage stamp putting surface — to pencil in a one under par 35. Rogozinski, one over par through the initial two-thirds of the test, posted 39. Soucy, a lost ball on the ninth, nevertheless returned a 41. Schlack and Farrell carded 44s and shared the closing number.

This match report would be incomplete without mention of junior varsity member Boden Davi’s solid 38 match medal in the accompanying JV contest. With Davi’s round in the varsity match, the Warriors would have bused back to Wilton with a “W”. You win some and you lose some!

Wilton Golf bounces back with win over Staples

Rebounding immediately from a second conference loss, the boys golf team on the following day posted a seventh win by dispatching the Wreckers of Staples High School in a five-stroke win, 164-169.

The match was contested over the appropriately named topography of Rolling Hills Country Club’s outgoing nine holes. Established early in the conference season, the Warriors presented a balanced full-team response. Junior golfer Hagman, currently standing third in individual state play, was responsible for a team-leading 39. Senior Rogozinski followed closely with a 41 return, and collectively Griffin Kovach, Soucy, and Farrell turned in cards with a 42 total penciled in. The shot of the day belonged to Kovach. His third from 80 yards to the par-5 seventh’s back high level, seven pace front to back putting surface, landed near vertical from space, resting 3 inches from impact at 18 inches from the cup. Tap in.

Schlack, leading the JV crew in this match, recorded a best, 37, one over par. Two over on the third tee, his play thereafter was flawless and particularly noteworthy in conquering The Hills’ difficult finishing three, two of which are labeled 1 and 2 in the handicap category. Schlack’s card displayed a one under 4-4-4 trip.