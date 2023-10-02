Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from September 22-28, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five properties changed hands.

Four single-family homes and one condominium transferred to new owners. Two of the properties sold for $1.1 million or more.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

40 Seir Hill Road: Samuel and Pamela Mary Shniper to Yongliang Wu and Jing Zhou, for $875,000

34 Rockhouse Road: Neil and Donna C. Peterson to Marcus and Stephanie Sweeney, for $1,135,000

85 Wilton Crest: Z-Realty to Najeeb and Shirin Khumawala, for $310,000

66 McFadden Drive: Daniel Scott Ebbs and Erika Taylor Gendron to Vijay Shankar Jayaraman and Rama Subramanian Murugan, for $759,300

3 Bald Hill Place: Xue and Son Health LLC to Cristina Melean and Robert J. Kornhaas III, for $1,100,000