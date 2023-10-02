34 Rockhouse Rd. was the highest-selling property of the week ending Sept. 28, 2023

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from September 22-28, 2023Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five properties changed hands. 

Four single-family homes and one condominium transferred to new owners. Two of the properties sold for $1.1 million or more.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

40 Seir Hill Road: Samuel and Pamela Mary Shniper to Yongliang Wu and Jing Zhou, for $875,000

34 Rockhouse Road: Neil and Donna C. Peterson to Marcus and Stephanie Sweeney, for $1,135,000

85 Wilton Crest: Z-Realty to Najeeb and Shirin Khumawala, for $310,000

66 McFadden Drive: Daniel Scott Ebbs and Erika Taylor Gendron to Vijay Shankar Jayaraman and Rama Subramanian Murugan, for $759,300

3 Bald Hill Place: Xue and Son Health LLC to Cristina Melean and Robert J. Kornhaas III, for $1,100,000

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.