Exquisitely warm weather brought wagonloads of visitors to the 23rd annual Ambler Farm Day on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 1.

“We could not have asked for better weather,” said the farm’s executive director, Ashley Kineon.

Around 100 volunteers helped make the day happen for the town’s favorite farm and one of its biggest fundraisers. Kineon, who also roundly praised the support of Ambler Farm’s sponsors, said approximately 1,500 visitors stopped by to help raise around $25,000 for the nonprofit.

Numerous activities were in operation for visitors, including a hayride, pumpkin decorating, music, and even pumpkins launched by the farm’s homemade trebuchet, built and run by Matt Schmitt and Mark Fischer, alongside a group of student-age volunteers.

“What I really love about Ambler Farm is that it appeals to all ages,” Kineon said, noting the success of the farm’s apprenticeship program, which involves around 130 local kids, grades five through 12.

Likewise, she said, this annual day connects people to the farm.

“It gives people a chance to connect with the farm, the land, and other another,” she said. “Everything we do here is about connection.”

Toni Boucher, who will likely be Wilton’s next first selectperson, was among many political candidates at the event offering a different kind of volunteer service for the day.

Boucher, who lives nearby, said she and her family have been involved with Ambler Farm since it was first taken over by the town years ago.

“I was very involved when we first secured it to preserve it,” she said, “and I’ve been involved ever since.”

“This is part of the town’s heritage,” she said.

Many of the day’s visitors agreed, including Susi Metz of Wilton.

“We love it,” she said of Ambler. “We come all the time. It’s great fun for the kids and for us.”

Sara Reiter, a farm mentor, introduces Graham Cracker the bunny to visitors. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Everly Gomes, 4, of Greenwich enjoys the farm. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Adele Rinaldi, 7, of Wilton spends a moment with Einstein. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Sahara Farrugio of Weston and her daughter Scarlett, 4, get their bracelets on for the farm. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Some of the activities on tap for Ambler Farm Day. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Present Company performs. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Kids take trips through the hay maze. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Apples waiting to be catapulted. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

August Greene, 9, of Wilton, prepares to launch an apple at a target. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Fire Chief Jim Blanchfield takes a breath after a dunking. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Susi Metz of Wilton and her dog Sailor stop for a water break at the “Hydration Station.” Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Wesley Nan, 4, of Wilton, left, and her sister Evelyn, 2, work on some pumpkin decorating. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Visitors enjoy the pumpkin patch. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Visitors explore the pumpkin patch. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Katie Kelly of Willton, an Ambler Farms mentor, works on the pumpkin catapult. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Matt Schmitt of Wilton works on the trebuchet he and Mark Fischer co-created for Ambler Farm. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Emilia Zapf, 7, of Wilton enjoys a caramel apple. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

The crowd watches a pumpkin catapulting over the trees. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Vedha Kongettira of Wilton, a farm apprentice, and her cow hat. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Ben Keshet, 11, of Wilton spends a moment with Einstein. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton