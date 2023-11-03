Candidate Submitted Bio

As an appointed member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, I am seeking a four-year term. Professionally, I lead Ahasic Aviation Advisors, which provides planning, strategy, and operations consultation to airlines, airports, infrastructure funds, and government agencies. With a BS in industrial engineering and transportation, and an MBA from Northwestern, I managed planning initiatives at JetBlue and Arup. I have lived in Wilton with my wife Amy, a Norwalk Hospital physician, and our two children since 2018.

Transportation and master planning are passions of mine, and I want to use my experience to make a difference in our town. My goal is to ensure that Wilton offers what is most meaningful to young families — and to all its citizens.

Candidate Submitted Op-Ed

This candidate did not submit an op-ed for publication.