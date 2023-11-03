Candidate Submitted Bio

Rick Tomasetti, a proud Wilton native and graduate of Wilton High School (‘85), is seeking re-election for the Planning and Zoning Commission. As the current P&Z chairman, Rick previously served as vice chair and held significant roles in the Water Pollution Control Authority, Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Miller-Driscoll Building Committee. An accomplished architect registered in Connecticut, New York, and South Carolina, Rick is the principal of Wilton-based Tomasetti Architects. His education includes a bachelor’s in architecture with a thesis focus on urban revival at SoNo Harbor Center. Beyond his professional life, Rick is deeply rooted in the community, volunteering as a coach for Wilton Youth Football and Lacrosse. He cherishes life in Wilton with his wife Patty, son Ricky, and their dog Luna.

Candidate Submitted Op-Ed

Transparent, Collaborative, Forward-Looking: My Commitment to Wilton’s Future

My campaign for reelection to the Wilton Planning & Zoning Commission (WPZC) is not merely a political endeavor; it’s an embodiment of my passion and commitment to the residents of Wilton. It’s a continuation of a journey we began together.

A journey that I’ve been privileged to share with invaluable supporters. Lynne Vanderslice‘s unwavering guidance during the Wilton Center Master Planning process stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit we wish to foster. Josh Cole‘s astute insights have been crucial in navigating challenges and maximizing opportunities. The tireless dedication of our commissioners and subcommittee members has ensured that our shared vision remains focused and achievable.

Over the years, my roles as vice-chair and subsequently chair at WPZC have allowed me to witness firsthand the transformative power of collective will and purposeful direction. Crafting the Vision Statement in the Plan of Conservation and Development was not merely an administrative task; it was a promise to our community of a progressive, yet mindful trajectory.

Transparency & Inclusivity: Our commitment to transparency has been unyielding. Since 2018, our multifaceted approach to public outreach, which included exhaustive surveys and workshops, aimed at capturing every voice. Yet, there have been instances where detractors, driven more by partisanship than genuine concern, questioned our transparency. Claims of lack of input, or those who criticized without offering constructive feedback, regrettably turned vital discussions into theater. Every WPZC meeting has been publicly noticed, recorded, and its contents made available to all, reinforcing our unwavering commitment to openness and dialogue.

Moving Forward:

Holistic Development of Regions: Cannondale can merge its rich history with a vibrant future. Gateway, with the right investment, can be a thriving community nucleus. Georgetown requires a delicate balance between residential serenity and commercial dynamism.

Addressing 8-30g Development Threats: Coercive developments aren’t just challenges; they’re threats to Wilton’s character. Our proactive, community-centric strategies involve holistic assessments, ensuring our town’s essence remains untouched.

Broadening Community Engagement: Beyond our esteemed educational institutions, imagine cultural festivals celebrating Wilton’s diversity, town-wide art showcases, and more.

Reinforcing Corporate Synergy: Our partnership with corporate entities, especially ASML, ensures mutual growth and support.

Commercial Zones Renaissance: We envision commercial zones as community melting pots, not just business centers.

Generational Symbiosis: From housing projects to programs for our senior citizens, we’re working to ensure Wilton remains welcoming for all.

In essence, my bid for reelection is a renewed pledge to continue our journey. Let’s together ensure that Wilton evolves, holding onto its cherished essence.