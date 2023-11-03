Candidate Supplied Bio

Melissa currently serves as vice chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Previously, she was an appointed, then elected member of P&Z, chair and member of the Economic Development Commission, and on the Wilton School District’s Math Curriculum Review Committee. Her community involvement also includes assistant coaching cheer and various activities with the Cider Mill and, previously, the Miller-Driscoll PTAs. She and her husband have resided in Wilton for 16 years, and have two daughters. As an attorney, Melissa represented hundreds of victims of the 9/11 terror attacks, before turning her focus to municipal law. Currently, she is assistant commissioner of a municipal department of environmental facilities, where she helps manage refuse and recycling programs, stormwater systems, and wastewater and clean water regulatory compliance.

Candidate Supplied Op-Ed

Candidate did not provide op-ed

