Candidate Submitted Bio

Anthony has served as a member of the Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals since 2018. He has been chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals since 2019. Anthony obtained his BA and JD from the University of Connecticut and has been a practicing attorney since 2005. He focuses his practice on family law litigation at both the trial and appellate level in Connecticut. Anthony is a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church and he and his wife, Sarah, have lived in Wilton since 2017. Anthony enjoys reading, playing guitar and tennis in his spare time.

Candidate Submitted Op-Ed

Our Wilton community has so much to offer its residents. We need to continue to maximize our town’s assets, which are the reasons that many of us have made Wilton our home. Geographically, we are located in Fairfield County in close proximity to the cities of Norwalk, Stamford, and Danbury. We are also a train ride away from New York City, with multiple stops on Metro North Railroad’s Danbury Branch. We are bisected by Rte. 7 and have relative quick access to Interstate 95 and the Merritt Parkway. Our town is also blessed with many streams, lakes, ponds and, of course, the Norwalk River. We have the Norwalk River Valley Trail and acres of land for hiking. Additionally, Wilton’s residents are an engaged and accomplished group of people. Our school system is consistently ranked one of the best in the state. We are a town with deep colonial roots and New England character and charm. One of those early colonial traditions, our annual Town Meeting, remains with us today.

I believe that we need to continue to protect our environmental resources, New England character and charm and emphasize the benefits of our geographical location and accomplished citizenry while also welcoming new development. We cannot afford to be complacent. We are in a competition with our neighboring towns to attract and keep residents and businesses. Creating more diverse housing opportunities will help us remain competitive with our neighboring towns and outpace them in the near future.

Our Planning and Zoning Commission has recently led the way in bringing Wilton forward. Our 2019 Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) reflects the hard work of the Planning and Zoning Commission, other elected officials in town, and, most importantly, reflects the input and desires of the public. Recently, in accordance with the guidance of the POCD, the Planning and Zoning Commission completed the Wilton Center Area Master Plan and approved two of the four proposed overlay districts, including new regulations creating the Wilton Center Overlay District. I support the work of the Planning and Zoning Commission in the creation and passage of all four overlay districts.

As an attorney and Wiltonian, I believe it is important that all stakeholders are given an opportunity to weigh in fully on any issue before the Planning and Zoning Commission. This includes the applicant, the public, and the commission members. I will work hard to examine each and every issue before the Commission to determine whether it is in keeping with the POCD and our regulations and whether it will benefit Wilton today and in the future. I am excited to continue to serve the people of Wilton and I hope to receive your vote on Nov. 7.