The following candidates are running in races for Board of Assessment Appeals, Zoning Board of Appeals, ZBA Alternate, and Constable. All candidates were asked to submit bios and photos, and were invited to submit op-eds if they wished.

Zoning Board of Appeals — 3 Open Seats, 2 Candidates

Jeff Turner (R) RTC Endorsed

Jeff Turner has been a Wilton real estate agent since 1997 and involved with numerous volunteer organizations and boards. He is currently an officer of Wilton’s American Legion Post, treasurer of the Memorial Day Parade, director of Wilton Kiwanis and the CT Military Officers Association. Jeff previously served as director for Wilton YMCA, Ambler Farm, Wilton Little League, Football Boosters, St. Matthews; as chairman of the Memorial Day Parade, and president of Kiwanis. His real estate career follows many years of healthcare sales management with Abbott, Bristol-Myers, Glaxo, and Quest. Jeff graduated with an engineering degree from Northwestern, and commissioned a U.S. Naval Officer, before serving 22 years on active duty and reserves. Jeff and wife Nadine have two children who graduated from the Wilton schools.

Mohammed Ayoub (R) RTC Endorsed

Educated in the UK, Mohammed Ayoub is a Chartered Member of the Royal Institute of British Architects, and design director leading the Manhattan Design Studio at HDR. Known for his creativity, enthusiasm and dedication, he has led the design of several large-scale, award-winning complex projects and masterplans across the United States, Europe, Middle East and Asia. With a wicked sense of humor and effervescent charm, Mohammed effortlessly motivates his diverse studio to achieve superlative design that embodies a strong vision. He’s the proud recipient of Building Design and Construction’s 2011 40 Under 40 award. Mohammed lives with his wife, two daughters, two dogs, chickens and 20,000 bees. Outside of his passion for architecture and design, Mohammed is an ardent supporter of Wilton Youth Field Hockey programme.

Candidate Submitted Op-Ed

As we stand at the crossroads of Wilton’s future, I am honored to present myself as a candidate for the Zoning Board of Appeals. Wilton is not just a town; it’s our home, a place of immense potential, where every decision we make today shapes the town we pass on to the next generation. My unique combination of professional experience as an architect, a decade of residence in Wilton, and a deep commitment to our community makes me the ideal candidate for this vital role.

Having practiced as an architect for many years, I understand the intrinsic value of thoughtful planning and zoning regulations. I’ve had the privilege of designing spaces that enhance lives, foster creativity, and promote sustainable development. This hands-on experience has equipped me with the skills to evaluate and influence zoning decisions in a way that preserves Wilton’s character while ensuring its continued growth.

However, my connection to Wilton goes beyond my professional life. My family and I have been proud residents for more than a decade, and we are invested in the well-being of our community. I am not just an observer; I am a participant in the life of this town. I am a father to two wonderful girls who are part of our school system, which gives me a personal stake in the decisions made regarding zoning, as it directly impacts their educational experience and the town they grow up in.

Wilton is not just any town; it’s a town with immense potential. It is a place where people choose to live because they recognise its value and promise. As a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, I will work tirelessly to ensure that our zoning decisions align with the community’s vision for its future, respecting the past while embracing opportunities for growth.

In these critical times, with ever-increasing development and the need for smart, sustainable planning, the role of the Zoning Board of Appeals is more crucial than ever. I pledge to bring my professional expertise, deep community roots, and unwavering dedication to the service of Wilton. With your support, we can shape a future for Wilton that we can all be proud of, a safe Wilton for all, a future that preserves the town’s unique appeal and allows it to flourish. Together, we can make a difference.

Vote for me, and together, we’ll build a brighter future for Wilton.

Many thanks,

Mohammed

Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate — 1 Open Seat, 1 Candidate

Lily Zoruba (R) RTC Endorsed

Candidate did not provide photo or bio

Constable — 5 Open Seats, 6 Candidates (Vote for Up to 3)

Peter Wrampe (R) RTC Endorsed

Peter Wrampe and his wife Kathleen are Wiltonians since 1979 where they raised two WHS graduates. Peter is currently a justice of the peace and chairs the Wilton RTC. He has also served on the Energy and Utilities Commission.

During his 44 years at Praxair Inc., Peter excelled in international business development, expanding markets across Asia, Europe, and South America.

In 2009, he founded BCI International, a consultancy. Simultaneously, Peter held key positions, including managing director of EXXERGY Inc., and treasurer president of the IERG. Currently, he’s an NYU professor of statistics.

Peter holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering and international business. He is a member of technical societies, notably the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Peter’s life embodies dedication to progress, education, and community involvement.

Jane Rinard (D) DTC Endorsed

Jane Rinard is a retired financial and accounting professional, serving most recently as a consultant to tech start-up companies. Prior to a 40-year career in finance, she earned a BA in accounting from the University of Illinois and an MBA from San Diego State University. Her volunteer work has centered around her two passions. A former competitive cyclist, she coached youth and women’s cycling and sat on the board of major cycling organizations. An avid gardener, she has participated in and volunteered with the CT Master Gardener Program. She has been a member of the Wilton Democratic Town Committee for four years and currently serves as its vice-chair. She and her husband Damon have lived in Wilton for the past eight years.

Angie Bertolino (I) RTC Endorsed

In 1997, Angie Bertolino founded Hollywood OS and served as the

CEO. The company was an online casting and social networking business

in the entertainment industry. Hollywood OS revolutionized the casting

process for movies/tv shows and helped prevent newcomers from getting

ripped off by the dubious “pay us money, we will make you a star”

scams that littered Southern California. She is also an

author/publisher of several books on casting.

The Bertolino family moved here for the schools in 2019 and have three

children. Finding Wilton was like “catching lightning in a bottle”

with the small-town charm and tight knit community. Currently Angie

volunteers on a number of PTA committees at Miller-Driscoll and looks

forward to working with the Cider Mill PTA.

Ernie Ricco (D) DTC Endorsed

Ernie Ricco, three-term incumbent constable, has served the community for 38 years in local, state and national elected and appointed government commissions, boards and committees. Elected in 1985 at 22 years old to the Stratford Town Council, Ernie has served in positions including school building, tax, finance, budget, BOE liaison, ordinance, CDA, delegate to U.S. Senate, House and Gubernatorial Conventions.

Ernie is married to Brenda Scott Ricco, special education teacher, for 35 years having made Wilton home since 1994 while raising six children ages 18-32 all of whom have graduated from the Wilton school system.

Ernie is the owner of Ricco Enterprises, a property operation, construction and management firm since 1988 and a 25-year football coach at the D1 collegiate, high school and youth level.

Maggie Bittner (R) RTC Endorsed

Candidate did not provide photo or bio

Bo Mitchell (D) DTC Endorsed

Candidate did not provide photo or bio

Board of Assessment Appeals — 2 Open Seats, 2 Candidates

Dan Falta (R) RTC Endorsed

Candidate did not provide photo or bio

Robert Zsunkan (D) DTC Endorsed

Candidate did not provide photo or bio