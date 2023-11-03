This edition is the last group of Letters to the Editor for these municipal elections.

Every Friday until Election Day, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes Letters to the Editor that we’ve received about the candidates and/or election-related issues. Letters are limited to 200 words and must be signed with a full name and verifiable address. GMW will publish up to 15 letters each week in the order in which they are received; any letters received after we hit that 15-letter limit will be held for subsequent weeks. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies, and requirements for Letters to the Editor.

Wilton will benefit from Prasad Iyer’s thinking, consensus-building and professional skills

To the Editor:

I’m writing to offer my support of Prasad Iyer’s candidacy for the Wilton Board of Finance.

I’ve had the privilege of serving with Prasad on Wilton’s Economic Development Commission for the past five years, where he serves as its chairman. In that experience, Prasad has demonstrated effective leadership skills which has molded the EDC into a cohesive team, thereby enabling the commission to move forward on several initiatives.

He possesses the intellect and temperament that is needed for the challenges facing our community. Wilton will benefit from his levelheaded thinking, ability to build a consensus with others and his considerable professional skills that he has honed via his corporate experience.

As a resident and colleague, I’m proud to endorse Prasad Iyer for the Board of Finance and am confident that our neighbors in Wilton will be the beneficiaries of his service.

With kind regards,

John DiCenzo

Confidence in Prasad Iyer’s Experience in Financial Planning, Analysis, Management, and the Economic Development Committee

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter with unequivocal endorsement of Prasad Iyer for the Wilton Board of Finance.

Over the summer my family and I moved to Wilton from Westport and Prasad and his wife Suma were our first acquaintances. Our first conversation clearly demonstrated that Prasad has exceptional knowledge of the local schools and surrounding area. He took an interest in our children’s activities and provided great insights on the local community. As I have come to know him more, his background is a perfect fit for the Wilton Board of Finance. His experience in Financial Planning & Analysis, General Management, and the Economic Development Committee should give us confidence in electing him to serve our community.

Nov. 7 is the day and the box to check is Prasad Iyer for Wilton Board of Finance.

Kind regards,

Daniel Yeager

Trusting Heather Priest with our kids and their education

To the Editor:

We enthusiastically support Heather Priest to serve on Wilton’s Board of Education. A parent of two Wilton students and a prior Wilton teacher for eight years, Heather revitalized the Middlebrook culinary arts curriculum and the district-wide zero-waste program, both now emulated by peer districts. She taught both of our teenage boys lasting lessons on the environmental, economic and health benefits of self-reliance in making good diet choices, learning proper food preparation and understanding responsible food sourcing. Currently a food scientist at Pepsi, Heather will bring unique, real-world and classroom-grounded insight to the BoE as Wilton schools navigate increasingly complicated curriculum and fiscal issues. We trust her with our kids and their education.

Alicia and Scott Lawrence

Farah Masani has been a force for positive change in Wilton

To the Editor:

If you’ve been around Wilton, you could be forgiven for thinking simply being present is Farah Masani’s full-time job. My family and I have bumped into Farah at Ambler Farm, the Sunday concert at Merwin Meadows, the Wednesday afternoon Farmer’s Market, running the Wilton Pride tent at the Sidewalk Fair, and on a walk on the Norwalk River Valley Trail with her husband, Shawn, and dog, Scruffy — after running her best three-mile time. Farah makes a point of not just being involved in, but supporting and celebrating all things that make Wilton such a vibrant community. From her leading role at Trackside Teen Center and Wilton Pride to her work in the farm and food industry and her advocacy for under-represented voices, Farah has been a force for positive change in Wilton. Having moved to Wilton recently from New York City, I was apprehensive about leaving behind the communities that made our time there so special. But (among many others) Farah’s welcoming presence has shown us that Wilton is every bit the diverse, inclusive, and inspiring community that we had hoped for. I hope you, like I, will consider supporting Farah Masani for a seat on the Board of Selectmen.

Jake Hughes

Prasad Iyer is committed to keeping our town unique and the best possible place to live, work and raise families

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter to offer my support for Prasad Iyer’s candidacy for the Wilton Board of Finance. I have had the privilege of knowing Prasad for over 10 years, and I can confidently say that he is an exceptional candidate who possesses the qualities and expertise necessary to make a significant positive impact on our community.

Factors that make him an excellent candidate are his experience in financial planning/budgeting, ability to collaborate and build consensus as proven by his successful role as chair, Wilton Economic Development Commission. Prasad’s intellect, temperament and corporate experience are important attributes that will benefit our Board of Finance.

Prasad knows and cares about our schools — his daughter graduated this June and his son is still in the system. He is passionately committed to keeping our town unique and the best possible place to live, work and raise families.

As a 20-plus year Wilton resident and friend I am proud to say that I will vote for Prasad and I encourage you to do the same. Prasad’s great integrity and strong advocacy for transparency and accountability in government will help steer our town’s financial future in the right direction.

Sincerely,

Russell Kohl

Ruth DeLuca and Patrick Pearson will address all educational, managerial and financial issues the BOE faces

To the Editor:

I support Ruth DeLuca and Patrick Pearson for the Board of Education. This board, entrusted with the future of our incredible schools, requires talented and fully involved members if it is to serve the interests of our children. It is a big job. Each member must be able to address all educational, managerial and financial issues. Ruth and Patrick are able and committed to doing that.

Ruth, a lawyer who has shaped public policy in her professional life, has, as a board member and chair, demonstrated her willingness to listen to all stakeholders and to lead the board to thoughtful and reasoned decisions. Working with members of varying approaches and points of view, she has sought and succeeded in finding consensus.

Patrick’s professional background in finance and business development brings skills eminently needed, especially in the BOE’s interaction with the Board of Finance. He has a profound appreciation for what it takes to create and nurture the sense of community that makes Wilton and its schools so special. He is a team player.

I encourage you to vote for Ruth and Patrick. Both will give our town the thoughtfulness, diligence and skills required to be effective members of the BOE.

Savet Constantine

Lori Bufano, Annie Chochos, Heather Priest, and Mark Shaner are independent thinkers and advocates for the BOE

To the Editor:

I am writing to offer my enthusiastic support for the Row B Board of Education candidates, Lori Bufano, Annie Chochos, Heather Priest, and Mark Shaner. Each will bring unique and needed skills and perspectives to the Board. Given the partisanship and party loyalty that are seen by many as consuming some members of the BOE in recent years, it is important that the Wilton BOE regain its reputation as Wilton’s “least political” board. All the Row B candidates are truly “independent” thinkers and advocates who will accomplish that important goal. As parents, my wife Jennifer and I think very highly of Wilton schools, its exceptional teachers, and its administration. But the Board of Education’s role as an apolitical bridge between the community and the schools, parents, and taxpayers needs to be restored, and these Row B candidates are the right people for the job.

Bill Lalor

Supporting Sara Sclafani and Slava Servello after seeing their working on Miller-Driscoll PTA

To the Editor:

Sara Sclafani will bring valuable professional and personal experience to the Board of Education.

It is my pleasure to support Sara Sclafani for BOE. We worked extensively together when she served as Miller-Driscoll PTA co-president. By running as an independent, Sara has demonstrated her commitment to non-partisanship, listening to stakeholders, and seeking compromise where appropriate. Sara knows the value of Wilton schools to our community and appreciates how taxes impact household budgets. Our families will be well-served by Sara’s non-partisan, balanced approach on the BOE.

Wilton will benefit from Slava Servello’s respect for taxpayer dollars.

I write to express my support for Slava Servello for Board of Finance. In our work together on the Miller-Driscoll PTA Executive Board, Slava has consistently maximized our budget. She has shown a real respect for the source of our funds — Wilton families — and a focus on spending those funds in a way that will most benefit the M-D community. Slava will bring that same sense of appreciation and responsibility to her duties as a member of the BOF when making decisions regarding taxpayer dollars.

I am writing in my capacity as a taxpayer and parent and not as vice president of the M-D PTA.

Christine Wachter

Ross Tartell’s dedication to Wilton and everyone who lives in it is second to none

To the Editor:

I have had the pleasure of knowing Ross Tartell for over 20 years. His dedication to the town of Wilton and everyone who lives in it is second to none. He has served on the long-range planning task force for many years ensuring the schools and town would be able to adapt to both growth and shrinkages of our population and resources. As a fire commissioner, and most recently on the Board of Selectmen, Ross has continued to make sure our town is prepared for issues that keep us safe and secure. Throughout his professional career Ross has worked tirelessly with people of diverse backgrounds to hear their opinions, seek consensus, and build stronger communities. This work ethic is present in the way he has served as a selectman as it is a part of his core values. With his re-election, everyone in Wilton will continue to benefit from his desire to continue to make this a better place to live, work, and play. Ross Tartell must be re-elected as a selectman.

Russell D. Robbins, MD

Vote for Ross Tartell, Farah Masani, Tim Birch, David Tatkow and Slava Servello for True Fiscal Responsibility

To the Editor:

Being fiscally responsible requires that our boards act in the best interest of our town, balancing the immediate financial needs along with a long-term vision for economic growth while being good stewards of our town’s infrastructure. The Republicans who have controlled our Board of Selectmen and Finance have not been fiscally responsible. Their maniacal focus on budget cuts without vision or investment in our future has left Wilton with significant fiscal challenges. Anyone who owns a house knows that if you do not keep up with its maintenance, you pay double down the road. The potential $100 million price tag for infrastructure repairs and upgrades in our schools is a prime example of fiscal irresponsibility and mismanagement. The BOS and BOF have continually deferred maintenance and investment, at a time when both the cost and bonding expense would have been significantly less. There is no 10-year plan, let alone a five-year plan, for growth.

Vote Row A for true fiscally responsible candidates who have the experience, priorities, vision, and fiduciary mindset to manage our town’s assets: Ross Tartell and Farah Masani for the Board of Selectmen and for Tim Birch, David Tatkow and Slava Servello for the Board of Finance.

Melissa Spohn

We need a fully functioning Board of Education — Vote for Ruth DeLuca, Patrick Pearson and Sara Sclafani

To the Editor:

To Mark Shaner‘s and Heather Priest‘s credit, they disclosed their potential conflict of interest as spouses of teachers to the Council of Ethics, who in turn found the conflict significant and determined recusal was an insufficient remedy. The issue we face is not personal.

No matter your party affiliation, we need to ask ourselves:

What is the value in electing candidates to the Board of Education who must recuse themselves from the vast majority of deliberations and votes on the Board? Almost every decision that comes before the Board affects our teachers in some way. As taxpayers, are we willing to expose ourselves to the cost of litigation if any person challenges the Board’s decisions based on the participation of Mark and Heather given their disclosed conflicts and the Council of Ethics’ published opinion?

If your answer is ‘no’ to one or both of those questions, please join me in voting for Ruth DeLuca and Pat Pearson on Row A and Sara Sclafani on Row C. Not only are they extremely qualified and focused on delivering the best possible education for our children, they are conflict free. Our town and children need a fully functioning Board of Ed.

Lorie Paulson

Ross Tartell has remained committed to serving Wilton for three decades

To the Editor:

I am writing to endorse the re-election of Ross Tartell for a second term to the Board of Selectmen for the Town of Wilton.

I have known Ross and his wife Karen since moving to Wilton in 1995. During the time that I have known him, I have been impressed with how Ross has remained committed to serving on positions for the betterment of our Town. Ross has spent the last three decades serving the Town of Wilton as a genuinely dedicated volunteer. He spent 22 years chairing long-range planning teams in the Wilton school system where I also worked with him. He spent five years as a fire commissioner and four years on the Board of Selectmen. Ross has dedicated his time, energy, and expertise in these roles because he genuinely cares about our Town. I have no doubt that he will continue to do the same for our town over the next four years.

Please re-elect Ross on Election Day.

Amy Collins

Sara Sclafani is the only true unaffiliated candidate running separate and independent from any party

To the Editor:

Republican [endorsed] candidates Mark Shaner and Heather Priest want to have it both ways. They claim to be “unaffiliated” while running on the Republican ticket. Don’t be fooled. They’ve made a choice to align themselves with the Republican Party, its values, and its agenda. Their claim to “independence” is a fallacy.

Sara Sclafani is the only candidate who is running as an unaffiliated petitioning candidate, separate from any party with the broad support of fellow unaffiliates, Democrats and Republicans alike. A vote for Sara Sclafani Row C is a vote for a truly independent voice on our Board of Education. As the former co-president of the Miller-Driscoll PTA, Sara has a proven track record of working collaboratively with all stakeholders, her sole agenda being to provide our children with a superb education in an environment where they are all valued and can thrive.

Daniel S. Ebbs DO, MS, FAAP

Heather Priest is the only candidate for BOE with in-classroom experience and children-first approach

To the Editor:

We support Heather Priest, the only candidate running for BoE with direct, in classroom experience and a no-nonsense, children first approach. Heather and her husband John, one of Wilton’s most beloved teachers, are reminders of what makes our schools special.

Some have mistakenly described Heather’s unique insight into our schools as an “unfixable conflict of interest.” If unfixable, why aren’t family members of school employees excluded by law from serving on the BoE? And taking this argument to its logical conclusion, couldn’t any parent with a child in our schools be excluded from serving due to conflicts of interest? We say NO. These are the very people we want to serve: citizens with a stake in the success of our school system – people like Heather. It would be a shame to push away competent citizens from volunteering for such important roles like the BoE. We urge everyone to consider the long term effect of such an approach. We should be encouraging, not discouraging, more civic engagement.

Vote for Heather Priest on Nov. 7.

Lindsay & Michael Sheehy

After BOE Debate, Excited to Support Mark Shaner, Heather Priest, Annie Chochos and Lori Bufano

To the Editor:

Since I do not know all the candidates for the Board of Education, I was eager to learn more about them at the debate (thanks to GMW for providing). It was great to see such a mix of candidates and I am excited to support Mark Shaner, Heather Priest, Annie Chochos, and Lori Bufano. They spoke of empowering teachers, transparency, and involvement. I love that Mark Shaner was an aerospace engineer and has a strong interest in STEM. I was so impressed that I would love to see him as chair of the BOE. Heather Priest spoke of teacher empowerment and was responsible for the successful greenhouse project at Middlebrook when she was a teacher there. Annie is a former PTA co-chair. Lori Bufano has lived in Wilton for many years and has served on numerous boards in Wilton. She will bring a great deal of experience. I appreciate her logical, honest approach to issues. I also liked that all of them spoke about the community of people who do not have children in the school who also need to be listened to and part of the process.

Thank you,

Eric Cameron