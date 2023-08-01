On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, Wilton will go to the polls and choose from among the many dedicated residents who have stepped forward to volunteer and run for seats on Wilton’s governing boards and commissions.

Each year we publish our policies regarding editorial coverage and advertising for the weeks leading up to the elections.

The 2023 Election season started last month with the Democratic Town Committee and Republican Town Committee announcing their slates of candidates that they endorsed to run for municipal offices.

As they gear up, and as other residents consider stepping into the race as well, it’s time for us to share these policies and be completely transparent about how GOOD Morning Wilton makes sure to be fair, open and available to the candidates, campaigns and, most importantly, the public.

Elections are vital — they’re arguably the single most important part of our democracy, especially when you strip away partisanship, rhetoric and divisiveness.

GOOD Morning Wilton is excited to cover events in Wilton for another year — our 10th! — and since we definitely want to strip away partisanship, rhetoric and divisiveness, we’ve clearly laid out our policies and guidelines for how we’ll cover the elections and work with the candidates and campaigns — and, perhaps most importantly, share what readers need to know in order to participate.

There are multiple ways for residents to take part in the election process, ranging from writing letters to the editor to simply reading what we publish to learn about and closely follow the issues. We’ll be soliciting questions you want to ask candidates as well, and making sure that we find out and report on everything you need to know to make educated decisions in Wilton’s municipal process.

Whatever the need, always feel free to reach out to GOOD Morning Wilton‘s editor and publisher, Heather Borden Herve, via email, with questions or to discuss our coverage.

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.