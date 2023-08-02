“GOOD Home” is a biweekly sponsored column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.

Summertime means summer vacation for many in our area. When you enter a hotel room, you want to relax and unwind. The last thing on your mind is whether or not there is mold. However, it is important to question, “Is mold in a hotel room dangerous?” Unfortunately, if your hotel room is not properly maintained and cleaned, mold may be an unexpected guest that you can encounter. Mold is not only unsightly, but it can lead to serious health-related issues if left untreated.

Mold in hotel rooms can result from the same issues that can cause it to develop in our homes. The main leading causes are excess moisture levels in materials, water damage, and warm and damp areas. The significant changeovers and constant occupancy changes of the rooms make it difficult to keep control of the conditions in which this fungal growth thrives. These hazards compound the situation and add to the hotel’s health risks. Frequent travelers may have encountered these conditions in rooms they have stayed in. Fungal growth is common not only in budget hotels due to a lack of cleaning and maintenance, but it can also occur in upscale luxury hotels. No hotel is safe from the perils of mold.

What is Mold?

Mold is a fungus that grows in warm, damp, and humid environments. It thrives in moist conditions and can be found both indoors and outdoors. Mold is made up of tiny, airborne spores, and when they land on a damp surface, they can begin to grow and spread.

Mold can come in various colors, including black, green, yellow, and white. It can grow on different surfaces, including wood, drywall, carpet, and food. Mold can also produce a musty odor, which can indicate its presence. Alternaria is a common mold that can grow underneath bathtubs, around showers, and leaking sinks. It is often the result of water damage or a leak that has gone undetected. Alternaria can cause allergies and asthma.

Another type of mold that is common in hotel rooms and common areas is Acremonium, which is a common type of mold found in hotel systems such as cooling coils, humidifiers, and drain pans of air handling systems. It starts as a moist spore but changes into a fine powder and may be white, orange, grey, or pink.

Other types of mold occur in and around air conditioning and HVAC systems.

There are a number of species of black mold, such as Cladosporium, Aspergillus, and Stachybotrys chartarum, which are some of the most dangerous types of mold that are commonly found in water-damaged structures. Black mold is highly toxic and causes many symptoms and illnesses, including headaches, bleeding lungs, skin rashes, respiratory problems, memory loss, and fatigue.

However, green mold is less dangerous but can still be a health hazard. It is known as Penicillium and is most commonly found in cold environments, such as soil but can be found in wet areas.

Is Mold in Hotel Rooms a Problem?

Yes, and the best solution here is to know how to identify mold so that you can report it to the hotel management. A moldy hotel room can be a problem for several reasons, especially if the stay is long-term, leading to long-term exposure.

The dangerous fungus can trigger adverse side effects in people, such as respiratory issues, allergies, and asthma. Mold can lead to declining health for individuals with pre-existing conditions or compromised immune systems.

The consequences of mold don’t just impact human health. They can also affect the structural integrity of buildings if left unchecked, leading to potential safety hazards. These hazards include splintering and decaying wood, weakened walls or ceilings, and even the noticeable discoloration of walls.

Carpeted floors can also hide a mold problem that often isn’t detected promptly. Moisture can accumulate underneath and result in mold spreading. Additionally, commercial-grade air conditioning systems create room humidity differences prone to dampness.

It should come as no surprise that mold is a financial burden to hotel owners, as it is difficult and costly to remove. Mold can also be a public relations issue that negatively impacts a hotel’s reputation and guest satisfaction. Unhappy guests can mean negative reviews and a decline in future bookings. Hoteliers should conduct frequent cleanings and inspections to ensure mold is not an issue.

The Signs of Mold Damage in Hotel Rooms

Start your hotel stay by inspecting the room. Check the bathroom for any unusual smells, colors, and excess moisture. Report anything you find to the front desk and ask them to repair it promptly or request a room change.

Mold will undoubtedly leave a sour taste in guests’ mouths and damage property, leading to costly repairs and renovations. Here are some signs of mold damage that can enable hotel guests and staff to be on alert:



Musty odor: Mold has a distinct foul, musty smell, often earthy or damp. If you notice a strong, unpleasant odor in your room, it could be a sign of mold growth.

Wallpaper : The first signs of mold damage often appear on walls and wallpaper. Peeling wallpaper is an immediate indicator of moisture in the room, which can mean mold is present.

: The first signs of mold damage often appear on walls and wallpaper. Peeling wallpaper is an immediate indicator of moisture in the room, which can mean mold is present. Water damage: Mold thrives in moist environments, so water damage is a common precursor to mold infestation. Stains on walls or ceilings, warped or discolored flooring, or damp carpets could indicate a water leak that may have caused mold to grow.

Mold can cause an allergy or other respiratory symptoms Credit: PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield

Allergic reactions: Mold can cause allergic reactions in some people, including coughing, sneezing, itchy eyes, and skin rashes. If you experience these symptoms while staying there, mold could be the culprit.

Health issues : Long-term mold exposure can cause serious health setbacks, including respiratory problems, headaches, and fatigue. If you experience these symptoms during or after your stay, you must inform the hotel staff immediately.

: Long-term mold exposure can cause serious health setbacks, including respiratory problems, headaches, and fatigue. If you experience these symptoms during or after your stay, you must inform the hotel staff immediately. Poor air quality: Mold spores contaminate the air in a hotel room, leading to poor indoor air quality. It could be a sign of mold if you notice a stuffy or humid feeling, especially in a hotel bathroom.

If you suspect your hotel room has mold damage, don’t wait to inform the hotel staff and management. Let them know immediately, so they can take the appropriate action to address and resolve the issue.

How to Prevent Mold in Hotel Rooms

Hotels should be a clean and inviting environment for all guests to enjoy peacefully and without worry. Mold doesn’t have to be a problem if hotels do the following:

Regular cleaning: Hotels should clean their rooms regularly to prevent dirt and moisture buildup. This includes thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting bathrooms, carpets, and other surfaces after every guest.

Hotels should clean their rooms regularly to prevent dirt and moisture buildup. This includes thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting bathrooms, carpets, and other surfaces after every guest. Proper ventilation: Rooms should be adequately ventilated, with airflow and ventilation systems that are regularly maintained. This can reduce moisture levels and prevent mold growth.

A dehumidifier can reduce mold spores from growing Credit: PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield

Use dehumidifiers: Dehumidifiers are excellent at reducing indoor humidity and preventing mold from growing. A dehumidifier can be placed in damp spaces such as bathrooms, laundry rooms, and basements.

Dehumidifiers are excellent at reducing indoor humidity and preventing mold from growing. A dehumidifier can be placed in damp spaces such as bathrooms, laundry rooms, and basements. Address water leaks promptly: A leaky pipe or a malfunctioning appliance can contribute to mold growth. Hotels should promptly address leaks and water damage and repair or replace damaged fixtures or pipes as needed.

A leaky pipe or a malfunctioning appliance can contribute to mold growth. Hotels should promptly address leaks and water damage and repair or replace damaged fixtures or pipes as needed. Maintain HVAC systems: Routine maintenance and cleaning should be completed of HVAC systems, including the cleaning of cooling coils, humidifiers, and drain pans where organic material can build up, leading to fungal growth.

Routine maintenance and cleaning should be completed of HVAC systems, including the cleaning of cooling coils, humidifiers, and drain pans where organic material can build up, leading to fungal growth. Use mold-resistant materials: When building or renovating guest rooms, hotels should use mold-resistant materials, such as mold-resistant drywall and paint, to reduce the risk of hidden mold.

When building or renovating guest rooms, hotels should use mold-resistant materials, such as mold-resistant drywall and paint, to reduce the risk of hidden mold. Monitor humidity levels: Hotels should monitor the humidity levels (below 50%) in their rooms and take steps to reduce humidity levels if they are too high. Dehumidifiers or air conditioning units can reduce moisture in the air.

Hotels should monitor the humidity levels (below 50%) in their rooms and take steps to reduce humidity levels if they are too high. Dehumidifiers or air conditioning units can reduce moisture in the air. Educate staff and guests: Talk to staff and guests about mold prevention, including identifying mold and reporting any issues to hotel management.

Ultimately, hotels should proactively identify and address the causes of mold growth in their rooms to prevent health risks and property damage.

What Are Unacceptable Hotel Room Conditions?

While mold is one of the most unacceptable situations when it comes to sleeping conditions, it is not the only one. Hotel guests should also look for other unacceptable conditions to ensure a safe and comfortable stay.

Excessive noise: Loud noises from traffic, neighbors, or outside can disturb your rest and make falling or staying asleep difficult.

Loud noises from traffic, neighbors, or outside can disturb your rest and make falling or staying asleep difficult. Extreme temperatures: A room that is too hot or cold can keep you up all night.

A room that is too hot or cold can keep you up all night. Poor air quality: Rooms with poor ventilation or air circulation can cause respiratory issues, allergies, or other health problems.

Smelly bedding creates an uncomfortable sleeping experience Credit: PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield

Unpleasant smells: Strong, offensive odors from pets, food, smoke, lack of routine cleaning of carpets or furnishings, or other sources can affect your nightly routine.

Strong, offensive odors from pets, food, smoke, lack of routine cleaning of carpets or furnishings, or other sources can affect your nightly routine. Uncomfortable bedding: An uncomfortable mattress or pillow can make getting a good night’s sleep impossible.

An uncomfortable mattress or pillow can make getting a good night’s sleep impossible. Poor lighting: Bright or insufficient lights can interrupt the body’s natural sleep cycle and make falling or staying asleep difficult.

Bright or insufficient lights can interrupt the body’s natural sleep cycle and make falling or staying asleep difficult. Uninviting decor: A cluttered, messy, or uninviting room can be stressful, leading to poor sleep.

A cluttered, messy, or uninviting room can be stressful, leading to poor sleep. Presence of insects or pests: A bug infestation can be a nuisance and result in a lack of rest.

While you may not get the same rest in a hotel room as you would in your home, too many disturbances will leave you feeling unsteady the following day. Inform your hotel’s staff or front desk immediately to address any issue that kept you up so you can have a comfortable stay.

