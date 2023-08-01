Janet M. Bondeson was born on June 23, 1942, in Bridgeport, and was the daughter of the late Mildred and Earl Bondeson. She grew up in Stratford and later relocated to Wilton, where she created a lovely life surrounding herself with community and beloved friends.

She passed away on July 25, 2023.

Janet was known as a hard and meticulous worker. She was employed as a banker at City Trust, Bridgeport; a business officer for Westport Public Schools; and a payroll specialist for Wilton Public Schools. She also served on the Board of Directors of Lambert Common Condominiums in Wilton.

Janet was an ardent and dedicated Republican who always supported her best friend, Toni Boucher at all her events. Boucher released a statement about Bondeson’s passing:

“I am heartbroken in losing my longtime dear Wilton friend, Janet Bondeson. She was such a strong woman who served our town as the top business officer for our schools under David Clune when I was Board of Education chairman. She was so good and ethical that she was later appointed as Town treasurer. We became very close over the years and she supported me as my campaign treasurer for 12 years as State Representative before I went to the State Senate. She and my husband shared a love of Yankee baseball, UConn basketball and hotdogs together and laughed at all my shenanigans. I was grateful to spend the last hours with her so I could tell her how much I loved her and treasured her friendship always. Yes, she lived life on her terms and did it ‘her way.’ RIP dear Janet,” Boucher said.

Janet loved her famous kitty, “Sammy the Siamese,” who she would walk on a leash throughout the neighborhood greeting everyone he met. Janet’s meticulous nature bled into every facet of her life… even shopping! When Janet would go on a spree at Talbots, the minute she got home, she would hang every garment in plastic; spacing each one finger apart, separating blazers into one closet and dresses into another.

Janet loved spending time with her family. Special days and events spent with her niece and nephew and lunch dates with her brother were always treasured moments. She adored her great-nephews, often acting as their honorary grandmother, a role she stepped into naturally. Janet made it a point to be there for all of the boy’s events — rain or shine, indoor or outdoor, blistering heat or chilling cold; baseball, football, soccer, piano recitals, school concerts and every play. She was their biggest fan who constantly thought of them.

Janet’s sudden passing has left her family in disbelief. They will never forget her quick wit, unbounded loveliness and generosity. They are left to cherish her memory and exemplify her life. She really “did it her way.”

Janet is survived by her brother Freddy Bondeson of Stratford; her three nieces Wendy (Roger) Milson of Milford, Amy (Chris) Boyce of Newtown, and Katy (Doug) Schneider of Shelton; three nephews Daniel (Bernadette) Jopp of Newtown, Eric (Jennifer) Bondeson of Waterbury, and Ryan Bondeson; and four great nephews Derek, Conor, Will and Jake. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends that dearly miss her.

Janet is predeceased by her brother Earl William “Billy” Bondeson, and her sister Gail Jopp.

A Celebration of Life in Janet’s Memory will be held at a later date.

Her services have been entrusted to Collins Funeral Home in Norwalk. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared online.